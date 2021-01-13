As lawmakers debate impeaching President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, Northern Utah's congressional representative, has signed on as a cosponsor of a resolution calling for the censure of the president.
He joins U.S. Rep. John Curtis, Utah's 3rd District representative, and seven other Republican lawmakers in offering backing for the measure put forward by Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania GOPer.
The measure, according to text provided on Fitzpatrick's congressional website, "censures and condemns" Trump for unlawfully trying to overturn the 2020 presidential vote and violating his oath of office in connection with the Jan. 6 protests and riots by Trump backers at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump "has acted in a matter grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law" and further affirms Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential vote, House Concurrent Resolution 5 reads.
Furthermore, the measure, meant as an alternative to impeachment, pins blame on Trump in connection with the Capitol violence. Trump "made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: 'if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore,'" it reads, in part.
Moore, in his first term in the 1st District U.S. House seat, wasn't immediately available for comment as Congress on Wednesday afternoon debated the measure put forward by House Democrats to impeach Trump. Curtis, though, issued a statement Tuesday, offering his thoughts on the proposal.
“The events at the Capitol last week were abhorrent; all those involved must be held accountable, including President Trump. Censuring the president and making it clear that Congress does not support any level of his involvement in the riots nor any attempts to undermine an election is a critical step in holding him accountable as more facts continue to unfold,” Curtis said. At the same time, Curtis called on Democrats to "allow time for a full impeachment inquiry" to fully flesh out the events of Jan. 6.
Wednesday's expected vote on the impeachment measure — variously viewed as rushed or not merited by many GOPers — is likely to fall largely along partisan lines, with Democrats voting for it and most Republicans voting against it.
Moore last week expressed alarm with the rioting at the Capitol. The 1st District that he represents covers northern Davis County, Weber County and eight other northern and northeastern Utah counties.
"The assault on the U.S. Capitol yesterday was deeply upsetting. Violence & intimidation against the Legislative Branch are unacceptable and un-American, & I urge Americans to unite & welcome a peaceful transfer of power," he wrote in a tweet.
In a statement after the Electoral College vote certifying the results from presidential voting that culminated last November, Moore expressed support for Trump and his policies. The certification vote, affirming Biden's victory, followed the Jan. 6 rioting by Trump supporters at the Capitol.
But he again expressed concern with the violence of the Capitol demonstrations. He "was greatly saddened and troubled by the assault on the United States Capitol," Moore said.
