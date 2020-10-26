Whoever wins the race for the District 29 Utah House seat, constituents will be served by a newcomer.
Rep. Lee Perry, a Republican from Perry, is the incumbent, but after five terms serving in the House, he isn't seeking reelection. That's set up a three-way race between Democrat Kerry Wayne, Republican Matthew Gwynn and Tanner Greenhalgh of the United Utah Party.
Gwynn, serving in his second term on the Farr West City Council, is running in part because he wants to represent the law enforcement perspective in the House. He's a patrol sergeant in the Roy Police Department and, with Perry's departure, would be the only law enforcement officer serving as a representative. Perry had served in the Utah Highway Patrol before retiring late last year.
"We're having a discussion about police reform. We're having a discussion about officers having more training," said Gwynn, alluding to national discourse on law enforcement issues. Accordingly, he can offer a first-hand perspective on the issues.
Wayne, from Marriott-Slaterville, is making his second bid for the District 29 post after vying unsuccessfully in 2018 against Perry. What he sees as lack of listening among state lawmakers drew him to the contest.
"I believe they should take input from the voters and act on it," said Wayne, a contract and export manager in the aerospace industry. That doesn't happen, he charged, pointing to ballot initiatives launched by voters in recent years on issues like legalizing medical cannabis and expanding Medicaid "because (lawmakers) didn't do their job." Both initiatives passed.
Greenhalgh, who's from Brigham City and making his first try for public office, cited partisan bickering in his bid. The United Utah Party formed in 2017 in part as a counter to hyper-partisan politics, which attracted Greenhalgh to the group. "Let's get back to working together to make our lives better and meet in the middle," said Greenhalgh, who describes himself as centrist who leans to the left.
Both Wayne and Greenhalgh expressed accord on at least one thing — distaste with the tax reform measure approved late last year by Utah lawmakers and then repealed amid a backlash from the public. Both blasted the provision that would've raised grocery taxes, potentially hitting lower-income Utahns harder than others, and, more generally, said its initial passage underscores what they see as a legislature that's out of touch with the public.
District 29 covers northwestern Weber County, extending into Plain City, Farr West and Marriott-Slaterville. It crosses the county line to the north, going into Box Elder County and covering part of Brigham City.
LISTEN TO THE VOTERS
Greenhalgh, a 2019 college grad, works as a regional admissions counselor in Brigham City for Southern Utah University, his alma mater.
He launched his bid, like Wayne, with a vow to listen to constituents. "That's the big thing. I want to listen to what the voters want," he said.
More specifically, pushing for implementation of ranked-choice voting in Utah is a priority issue for him, as it is for the United Utah Party. Under that system, voters rank their favorites in races with three or more hopefuls, thus assuring a winner who gets over 50% of the vote. The system, Greenhalgh said, creates more moderate candidates.
Education is also big for Greenhalgh. He'd like to bolster funding so the state can hire more teachers and pay them more, thus reducing class size and teacher turnover.
Education is a priority issue for Gwynn as well. But low per-pupil funding relative to other states — cited as a point of concern by many education advocates in Utah — isn't the only measure of import. Addressing socio-economic issues, that is aiding in the creation of good-paying jobs, can help create more stable homes, which can be an even bigger predictor of success in school than funding levels. That said, he'd also want to create an environment for teachers in Utah that encourages them to stay here and to stay in the profession, via better pay, perhaps.
Gwynn described himself as a "fiscal and social conservative."
Expanding access to health care is a big issue for Wayne, something he'd like to see the state tackle. "I think everyone's entitled to good health care, access to it ... at an affordable price," he said.
He'd like to see education funding expanded and a focus on protecting senior citizens from fraud.
More generally, Wayne talks about broadening the range of ideas that get a public airing in Salt Lake City. As is, most ideas come from Republicans, he maintains, since they are the majority in both the House and Senate. His professional experience, Wayne went on, would lend itself to compromise, hammering out deals.