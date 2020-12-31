OGDEN — Utah Rep. Lou Shurtliff, who won reelection in November to the District 10 House seat, has died, a little more than three weeks after her hospitalization due to pneumonia, family said Thursday.
"It is with heavy hearts we regret to announce the passing of our beloved, LaWanna "Lou" Shurtliff. She was first and foremost a loving mother, committed grandmother and generous great-grandmother. Her absence is already deeply felt by our family and her presence will be sorely missed throughout the community," reads a post from Thursday on her Facebook page.
Shurtliff, a Democrat from Ogden, started feeling unwell on Dec. 6, received a diagnosis of pneumonia and was hospitalized at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden on Dec. 7, where she remained until her passing. She was placed on a ventilator at the hospital and remained sedated through much of her stay.
"After a three-week battle with infection, it was ultimately determined that Lou recovering and coming off of ventilatory support was not possible. In accordance with her wishes, the decision was made to let her pass peacefully. She was surrounded by her children, brothers, and son-in-law," the message from family said.
Utah Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Salt Lake City, tweeted out a message on Wednesday, when word of Shurtliff's death started trickling out.
"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my dear friend Rep. Lou Shurtliff. She was a truly effective legislator who worked so hard to represent her constituents. She was respected by people on both sides of the aisle. She was also an extraordinary teacher," Arent said.
Earlier, family had said doctors couldn't pinpoint the cause of pneumonia, though they ruled out COVID-19.
"She a bit of a perplexing case for them,” Michelle Catts, Shurtliff's granddaughter, said earlier in the week. “They have tested her for everything possible, from COVID, bacterial and viral infections, but haven’t been able to find anything as an underlying cause.”
Shurtliff was the sole Democratic representative to the Utah legislature from Weber County, with the District 10 seat covering parts of southern Ogden and South Ogden. The 2021 legislative session is set to begin Jan. 21 and her passing will set up a scramble to find a replacement.
Shurtliff's win in elections culminating Nov. 3 gave her her second consecutive term in the District 10 seat. But she served five terms before that in the post, from 1999 through 2008.
She regarded herself as a moderate politician, able to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and education was a priority issue for Shurtliff. She worked for many years as a teacher at Ogden High School.
Family offered thanks to the medical team that cared for Shurtliff at McKay-Dee Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending.
This story will be updated.