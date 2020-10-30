Seeking his fourth term in the Utah House, Rep. Mike Schultz says his prime motivating factor hasn’t changed.
The No. 1 thing, says the Hooper Republican, is “sticking up for Northern Utah.”
Challenging him for the District 12 seat is Shawn Ferriola of the United Utah Party. He’s a U.S. government teacher at Syracuse High School who lives in Roy. Seeing the divisiveness in politics spurred his bid, the first time he’s run for public office.
“The polarizing division within the parties themselves — it’s been kind of concerning to me,” Ferriola said. Republicans and Democrats seem to dismiss each others’ ideas “simply because they’re from the other side,” he went on, and it bothers him.
District 12 covers portions of Roy and Hooper, extending south into extreme northwestern Davis County.
Schultz first ran for the District 12 seat in part because it seemed the bulk of transportation funding went to Salt Lake and Utah counties, with Northern Utah getting left out. He pointed to several ongoing and looming projects he helped prod forward as accomplishments in countering that — the West Davis Corridor, the addition of lanes to Interstate 15 in Davis County and the U.S. 89 upgrade, also through Davis County. He’s pushing for an upgrade to the crowded 5600 South corridor through Roy to Hooper. “That’s a mess,” he said.
Increasing funding for education is also a priority for Schultz. Utah, he said, was the only U.S. state to increase funding for schools this year. “That’s important to me,” he said.
Continued population growth in Utah has got him wary, particularly the influx of people from outside the state from places like California.
“We’re going to have to have some serious conversations on how we’re going to deal with some of these issues,” he said, noting the relative conservatism of the state. With people coming in from outside Utah, he said, “what’s that going to do to the policies of our state?”
Schultz is a homebuilder who operates Roy-based Castle Creek Homes, though he says he now focuses more on his Northern Utah farming and cattle operations. He describes himself as a conservative who wants to serve as a way to give back for the success he’s experienced. “That’s what motivates me — serving the citizens of not only my district, but all of Northern Utah,” he said.
Ferriola’s concern with bipartisan bickering drew him to the United Utah Party, formed in 2017 in a bid to bridge the political divide and offer a more moderate approach to politics. He describes himself as moderate and right of center and said he had been active in the Republican Party.
Lack of affordable housing is a big concern for him, particularly future generations’ prospects of finding housing they can afford. There seem to jobs, he said, “but where do we put the people? Where are they going to live?”
Being in touch with constituents is also important for Ferriola. Though he likes that the public has the power to petition to put ballot questions to a vote, he also thinks it’s the responsibility of lawmakers to be responsive to constituents’ concerns so they don’t have to go that route. “As a legislator, I want to be an advocate. I don’t want it to have to get to that point,” he said.
He also favors ranked-choice voting, a priority for the United Utah Party. Under that system, voters rank their favorites in races with three or more hopefuls, thus assuring a winner who gets over 50% of the vote. Advocates say it helps create more moderate candidates.
“I think it would help the political conversation,” Ferriola said.