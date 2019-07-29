SALT LAKE CITY — After weeks of mulling a possible re-election run, the representative for Utah's 1st Congressional District will officially retire at the end of his term.
Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, announced his intent to retire during a meeting with the Deseret News' editorial board on Monday morning, the Salt Lake City newspaper reported.
Bishop, who has been the elected representative for Utah's 1st District since 2002, said during a 2017 town hall event in Layton that if reelected in 2018, that would be his final term in Congress. He went on to win reelection.
Earlier in July, however, Bishop told Politico and the Deseret News that he was mulling the possibility of running once again
Monday's announcement squashed any potential for the congressman to run once more.
The congressional district covers Weber County, as well as northern Davis County and eight other counties in northern and northeastern Utah.