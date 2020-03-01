RIVERDALE — As is, moving between Riverdale, Washington Terrace and South Ogden can be tough if you don't have a car and you want to travel safely, says Riverdale City Manager Rodger Worthen.
The three cities sit side-by-side in southern Weber County — Riverdale to the west, Washington Terrace in the middle and South Ogden to the east. But a steep ridge, wetlands, busy U.S. 89 and other barriers can make it tough to cross the locales. "There's very limited east-west connectivity between the cities, if any," Worthen said.
Accordingly, the three cities are working together to come up with an alternative transportation plan aimed at fostering nonmotorized travel between the cities, like walking and cycling. That could mean development of additional trails, conversion of existing streets into "safe routes" for joggers and cyclists, or implementation of "traffic calming" measures that make roads less hazardous if you're not in a car, Worthen said.
Another facet of the initiative is identifying corridors across the three-city area so that a route in one locale doesn't dead-end when it reaches the city limits, said South Ogden City Manager Matt Dixon. "How do we get from one city to the next to the next?" he said.
The study has a price tag of $96,000, with $90,000 of that coming from federal and state money funneled through the Wasatch Front Regional Council and the rest contributed from the three cities. The cities sought public input via social media late last year. After the consultant leading the process, Alta Planning Group out of Salt Lake City, pulls together some draft recommendations, they'll be presented to the public for feedback, probably in the next two months. The master plan ultimately coming out of the study would be used by the three cities in future planning.
"You have some formidable barriers to overcome," said David Foster of Alta Planning, referencing the obstacles that complicate travel between the three cities. "Really, it's just about giving people choices in how they commute and use transportation."
Making transit easier for cyclists and walkers isn't the end-all goal of things. If more people use such transit, it can improve public health by getting people moving and clean the air by getting people out of their cars. Indeed, the Weber-Morgan Health Department and cycling groups are involved in the planning, according to Worthen.
Currently, Riverdale is the only city with any public trails of note: the Weber River Parkway along the Weber River, which connects to Ogden to the north and South Weber to the south. One potential project Worthen sees is some sort of connection between the parkway in Riverdale, Rohmer Park in Washington Terrace and the Nature Park in southern South Ogden.
This isn't the first time the three cities have worked together on an initiative. Leaders from the locales had mulled the notion of creating a consolidated fire department serving the three cities in 2017 and 2018. Washington Terrace ultimately backed out and leaders from Riverdale and South Ogden last year inked an inter-local agreement to augment cooperation in fire protection.
"Obviously, if we work together and cooperate, we get way more out of that," Worthen said.