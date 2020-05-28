NORTH OGDEN — With 230,000 volts of power passing through the cables they hold, the transmission towers along the East Bench above North Ogden and Pleasant View aren’t places to play.
“Without getting too graphic, (it) cooks all your electrical wiring inside your body and blows body parts off,” said Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager Steve Rush, describing the impact that much power can have on a human.
Concerned with a seeming uptick in teens and others stringing hammocks at the base of the towers and otherwise climbing the structures, Rush brought his message to the North Ogden City Council. Now, officials in both North Ogden and neighboring Pleasant View plan to keep a close eye on things and get the word out to the public to steer clear of the towers.
“They’re hanging their hammocks on the towers and they’re technically trespassing because it’s private property,” said Jon Call, the North Ogden city attorney.
Rocky Mountain Power officials plan to put up signs in the area along the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, where the towers in question are located, warning hikers that frolicking on them is trespassing. Call said the city plans to raise the issue and the dangers of messing around the towers in an article in the North Ogden Connection, which serves as a city newsletter of sorts.
In Pleasant View, Police Chief Ryon Hadley said he plans to pay closer attention to the towers. “We’re going to try to step up our enforcement, see if we can discourage them,” Hadley said.
Hadley said those who frequent the towers seem to be younger couples and teens, by and large. Sometimes they hang their hammocks 10 to 20 feet off the ground. “There is a good view and it’s isolated,” he said.
Whatever the case, it’s worrisome for Rocky Mountain Power officials and other leaders because of the potential dangers — from falling while scaling the towers or electrocution. Rush brought his message to the North Ogden City Council on Tuesday, seeking leaders’ support in discouraging the activity. He had already addressed Pleasant View officials on the subject.
North Ogden Police Chief Dirk Quinney said officers could patrol the area on motorbikes and, if no trespassing signs were posted in the area, even cite offenders. “They’re not hauled off and detained and it doesn’t stop them from going the next day. But their parents would have something to say about that if they’re juveniles,” he said.
North Ogden City Councilperson Phil Swanson, though, questioned whether officials could feasibly put a dent in things. “I think this is going to be a really tough one given the remoteness of the towers and the time it takes to get there,” he said.
Call said he thinks the issue has been around for a while. In fact, a 2017 issue of the North Ogden Connection features a picture of several people lounging in hammocks slung inside a transmission tower, warning about the dangers of such activity.
A 2015 article in Minneapolis’ Star Tribune newspaper describes “hammocking” as a growing trend, a way for people to relax together. “We’re hanging out among the trees in back yards, parks and college campuses as a new form of group relaxation swings across the state,” the article reads.
For Rocky Mountain Power reps, though, transmission towers aren’t the place for the activity.
“It’s a dangerous situation and the public should be aware of it,” said Spencer Hall, spokesman for the company. “We want parents to know this isn’t something they should let their children do.”