ROY — Roads, traffic congestion and business development rank high as key issues as the six hopefuls for three spots on the Roy City Council jockey for votes.
How to secure funding to upgrade the key roads through the city, some maintained by the Utah Department of Transportation, looms as a big question. How to take advantage of Roy’s position as a “pass-through” community for travelers between Interstate 15 and the growing cities of West Haven and Hooper, too, looms large.
The top three finishers in the nine-candidate field in the Aug. 13 primary were Diane Wilson, Ann Jackson and Joe Paul, an incumbent. Next were Trina Favero, Dave Tafoya, also an incumbent, and Braeden Stander while the three others who finished further back were eliminated from contention. The top three finishers among the six remaining contenders after voting on Election Day, Tuesday, win the three council spots.
DIANE WILSON: Wilson, a doctor, espouses fiscal conservatism and said traffic “will continue to be a challenge” in Roy.
She also called for leadership that focuses on input from residents. “We must elect representatives who listen, study and research issues and interact with the citizens. We must make sensible regulations and not overstep our bounds,” she said in a statement.
More generally, she touted the importance of serving the community.
“Being a council member is a position of service. I believe that encouraging service amongst our citizens is also important,” she said. “Service encourages involvement, ownership and caring.”
ANN JACKSON: Jackson pointed to traffic as a big concern needing increased attention, particularly the flow of motorists through the city westward toward West Haven and Hooper. That’s only likely to grow as those two cities draw more and more residents, she said, noting, in particular, congestion in Roy during the afternoon rush hour.
Improving the aesthetics of Roy is also important to her.
“The main thing I want is beautification of Roy,” she said. More specifically, she stressed the import of homeowners, business owners and landlords in maintaining their individual properties.
Jackson owns Jackson Sports and works as a secretary at Roy High School.
JOE PAUL: Paul, appointed in 2018 to the council to finish Bob Dandoy’s term after his election as Roy’s mayor in 2017, puts a focus on promoting business growth in Roy. That’s been a priority of his as a council member and that would continue.
Property tax funding makes up a preponderance of the revenue Roy generates and the growth of businesses would expand the city’s sales tax base, diversifying revenue inflows.
Traffic growth, too, is a concern, and with roads like 5600 South managed by UDOT, he touted the import of working with the state agency to speed up plans to upgrade the thoroughfare, a key east-west corridor. Roy also should partner with leaders from West Haven and Hooper in lobbying for funding for road upgrades because of the interconnected traffic flow between the cities.
“Face it, Roy’s a pass-through community,” said Paul, a fleet operations manager.
TRINA FAVERO: Favero, a real estate agent, said dealing with increasing traffic is a big issue. Because Weber County and the state manage many of the key roads in the city, leaders need to foster ties with their counterparts in county and state government to address roads needs.
Luring in business would also be a priority, in part, because of the extra funds in the form of sales tax revenue the city would get. She thinks the daily traffic flow through Roy headed toward West Haven and Hooper, a potential customer base for local businesses, could be harnessed for the city’s benefit.
“Roy could really benefit from all of that, benefit from being a city you have to go through to get somewhere else,” she said.
Historically, there’s been a strong sense of community pride among Roy residents. Favero worries it’s faded and she’d like to revive it. “That’s a really important thing. We need to try to get that back,” she said.
DAVE TAFOYA: Tafoya, seeking his sixth term on the City Council, said the big issue to get a handle on is increasing traffic. Thing is, with UDOT managing busy roads like 5600 South, 1900 West and Midland Drive, the city’s limited in what it can do.
“That’s always frustrating to everybody,” he said. It puts the onus on city leaders to work with state lawmakers to get the need help.
He embraces what he sees as Roy’s role as a bedroom community, the place to live for people who work elsewhere. Roy has relatively affordable housing compared to other cities and he sees that as a strong point leaders should emphasize, particularly to lure young, growing families. “That’s who we are. That’s who we’ve been,” he said.
Related to that, he questions how effective Roy leaders can be in luring in new businesses, at least in a way that radically transforms the city. “The reality is we’re just not a destination place,” he said.
Even so, with a strong property tax base, Tafoya maintains that Roy as a city is on solid financial footing. Tafoya works for the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division.
BRAEDEN STANDER: In a statement to the Standard-Examiner, Stander, who works at Hill Air Force Base, said Roy faces a range of issues.
“These issues include aging infrastructure, an explosion of residential and economic development in surrounding cities, limited space for our own economic development, lack of competitive wages for our police, fire and city employees and tax increases,” he said.
He also sees himself as an advocate for government accountability and the rights of citizens. Economic growth should also entail supporting existing businesses, he thinks.