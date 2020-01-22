ROY — Since last week's deadly plane crash in a residential neighborhood in Roy — the most recent in a series of airplane incidents in the area over the years — Mayor Bob Dandoy has sensed plenty of alarm from those living in the city.
"They're scared," he said Tuesday. Many, he continued, "feel like they're not protected."
The Jan. 15 crash, resulting in the death of Dave Goode — the pilot and sole occupant of the twin-engine Cessna — was the fifth that Roy authorities responded to since March 2016, according to the city's count. It prompted Roy Police Chief Carl Merino to call for an investigation into the seeming rash of accidents. More immediately, city leaders have convened a public meeting set for Thursday to let Roy residents sound off on the issue.
"People should not have to face that," Dandoy said. The plane crashed in a residential area in the 1800 West block of 5050 South, about a mile south of Ogden-Hinckley Airport, though no one on the ground was hurt.
Thursday's meeting, starting at 6 p.m. and to be held at the Roy Municipal Center, 5051 S. 1900 West, is meant to get a read of overall public sentiment on the matter and a gauge of their questions and concerns.
"They need to have a voice in the process and we want to hear what they have to say about it," Dandoy said.
Roy leaders are trying to organize another meeting in February involving reps from the Federal Aviation Administration, other area cities and Ogden-Hinckley Airport, where the Cessna was headed, according to Dandoy.
The Jan. 15 crash came in the wake of several others involving small craft taking off from or heading to Ogden-Hinckley Airport. They include the Nov. 17, 2019, crash of a small plane on Interstate 15, injuring the two occupants of the craft; the Sept. 12, 2017, crash of a plane into a car in Roy, which didn't result in any deaths; and the July 26, 2017, crash of a plane on I-15, killing the four occupants aboard.
For his part, Dandoy wants to get a better grasp of what's behind the seeming spate of crashes, to see if there's something city leaders can do to try to prevent a recurrence. Are there tall trees in the path toward the airport that need to be trimmed, for instance?
"I'm not thinking there's a silver bullet here," Dandoy said. "We just need to be better informed. We need to understand the problem."
The day after the Jan. 15 crash, Merino issued a statement saying he'd seek an "extensive investigation" into the run of plane crashes around Roy. He noted that several Roy schools are beneath the flight path for planes headed to the Ogden airport and said Tuesday that public concern about the situation prompted him to speak out.
"That's what spurred most of this, was the the concern from the public," he said.
The southwestern end of the Ogden airport bumps into northeastern Roy, resulting in minimal buffer space between homes and the airport's landing strip.
"To be very blunt with you, we encroached the airport. We built around that airport," Dandoy said.