ROY — Roy leaders are mulling another proposed reinvention of development standards for the city's commercial core, aiming to spur growth and jumpstart economic activity.
Broadly, the draft guidelines, still subject to review and deliberation, are meant to give developers more leeway in the area along busy 1900 West between 5200 South and 6000 South. That's the busiest commercial area in the city.
"I think we need to try this. I think we need to do this," said Mayor Bob Dandoy, a big proponent of the change.
The new proposed standards represent a shift from earlier plans that had called for form-based development, guidelines that, generally speaking, encourage a uniform look. But both the new proposal and the earlier incarnation that emerged early this year are similar in a key area — they're meant to permit a mix of development in close proximity, like homes, offices and businesses. They also share the aim of reimagining the look and feel of the zone as property owners redevelop going forward.
As is, the city's current development standards don't allow for mixed-use development, as it's called. Dandoy, though, says mixed-use development is increasingly common in Weber County and beyond and that changing the standards would increase the city's allure to would-be developers. Roy sometimes gets overlooked by commercial developers given the proximity of Riverdale's Riverdale Road commercial corridor just to the east, a point of handwringing among boosters eager to bolster Roy's fortunes.
Through the expanded development options "we think we can start economic development downtown," thus expanding the city's tax base, Dandoy said.
The Roy City Council would have to sign off on the changes and some members first want more feedback to get a better gauge of public sentiment. Discussion of some sort of change dates at least to early this year.
"Right now, I keep hearing this is the vision of one person or a few people," City Councilperson Diane Wilson said at a work session on the issue on Nov. 5. "We want a code that allows vision for everyone that has property."
Similarly, Councilperson Jan Burrell isn't sure the Roy public fully understands the proposed changes. "For our public to be well-informed and well-vetted, it's going to take some time," she said.
Councilperson Ann Jackson, though, senses interest from the public for change. "All I hear from everbody is we got to do something. They don't like the look of 1900 (West). That's the main thing I keep hearing," she said.
The next step in the process will be completion of a survey to get a better read of Roy residents' thoughts on the proposal. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited officials' ability to hold public meetings to generate broad feedback from the public, slowing the process.
Still, Dandoy is hoping for forward action by the City Council by year's end. Based on the current rate of tax collections and likely inflationary pressures, the city potentially faces a budgetary shortfall in the years to come of $443,000 a year, he said. Bringing in new development to broaden the city's property tax base and create new sales tax revenue could be one way to address that.
By contrast, doing nothing, Dandoy warned, could leave the City Council with a stark choice in coming years — raising property taxes to generate the growing pot of money the city will likely need or cutting services. "I think we should look at all options before we go down that path," said Dandoy, who prefers not to raise property taxes.
THE SPUR OF NORTHROP GRUMMON
The proposed changes are spelled out in a draft 52-page document. At a basic level, the proposal divides the city's core commercial area into three sections with at least some varying development standards.
The downtown "Core A" area on the east side of 1900 West from Rivderdale Road south past 5700 South would permit buildings of up to 80-feet high, or perhaps up to nine or 10 stories. It's not abutting any residential developments.
Buildings of up to 60 feet high would be allowed in the downtown "Core B" area on the west side of 1900 West between 5400 South and 5700 South.
The downtown "General" zone consists of two areas, to the north and south of "Core B." There, buildings would have a maximum height of 40 feet.
One key aspect of things, Dandoy says, is that developers wouldn't be obliged to mix uses on land they develop, though they'd have that option for the first time. "Property owner will have the right to choose," reads an executive summary of the changes. Property owners would decide whether to redevelop, the height of any buildings to be constructed (within the proposed parameters) and whether to mix uses.
The issue takes on added urgency with the ongoing development of Northrop Grummon's Roy Innovation Center within walking distance, Dandoy says, of Roy's commercial heart. The aerospace and defense technology company's expansion will eventually bring some 3,000 jobs, a potential pool of customers for a reimagined downtown Roy.
"I'd like to see some of this move because Northrop Grummon is growing," Dandoy said.