ROY — New zoning regulations meant to spur development in Roy‘s commercial core could be forthcoming by April — in time, Mayor Bob Dandoy hopes, to capitalize on interest in the city from would-be developers.
“For the first time in years and years and years, (developers) are actually coming to us. Roy city has never had that for a long, long time,” Dandoy said. Accordingly, he and other leaders are “trying to position ourselves to be ready for it.”
Roy is Weber County’s second-largest city after Ogden. But with Riverdale and the busy Riverdale Road commercial corridor just to the east, it frequently gets overlooked by would-be developers, something Dandoy and other leaders have been trying to counter.
Central in the talk is implementation of form-based code, new zoning guidelines that allow for a mix of clustered development — retail, office and residential, say — and call for a more uniform look among new structures built. Hotel and other developers have been eyeing Roy, in part due to expected job growth brought by a planned new Northrop Grumman facility at Hill Air Force Base, and form-based code is increasingly in vogue among builders across Utah and around the country.
“Now, we feel like, is the time if we’re going to do this. There may not be any better time,” said Bryon Saxton, a member of the Roy City Council. The planned overhaul of the Interstate 15-5600 South interchange by the Utah Department of Transportation, a key entry point into Roy, also figures in the talk.
The debate started ratcheting up last February and was the focus of a long City Council work session last week. Saxton hopes for action this spring, before the construction season really starts in earnest. Dandoy was more specific, hoping for implementation of some sort of change allowing for form-based code by April.
“It’s been 25 or 30 years since we’ve really seen any type of modernization or significant improvements to our downtown district,” Dandoy said. Traditional zoning typically allows for only a certain sort of development in a specified area, residential or commercial, for instance, not the mix that other cities are turning to more and more.
Form-based code is meant, in part, to create more walkable, dynamic developments and is characterized, sometimes, by shorter setbacks — that is, buildings set more closely to sidewalks and roads. Randy Sant, Roy’s economic development consultant, said South Salt Lake, Farmington, Provo and Orem, among other locales, have blended form-based code into their zoning regulations and that the style is in increasing favor.
“In a downtown setting, it makes good sense to look at form-based code to get density,” he said. As is, he thinks Roy’s zoning guidelines would allow for only two- or three-story buildings, while form-based code could result in buildings of perhaps five or six stories in Roy.
The area where form-based code elements would be applied sits along 1900 West, north and south of 5600 South, where much of the city’s commercial entities are clustered. Earlier talk of implementing form-based code around the FrontRunner station in northern Roy has been set aside, at least for now.
Even so, Saxton emphasizes that property owners wouldn’t be obliged to implement form-based code standards and that the city would maintain certain controls. They’d be grandfathered, allowed to remain as is unless they want to transform to form-based code. Dandoy envisions gradual implementation of form-based code standards over the long haul — five, 10 or 15 years — as land is developed and redeveloped.
City leaders have noted plenty of talk in redeveloping the land on the northwest corner of 1900 West and 5600 South, where a Planet Fitness used to operate. The area is pinpointed as a possible candidate location for a new hotel in a recent study commissioned by the city.