OGDEN — As COVID-19 prevention measures are being taken all over country, the city of Ogden and other locales across Weber County are rethinking their interactions with the public, at least in the near term.
Some cities — including Ogden, Roy, West Haven and North Ogden — have canceled upcoming city council and other meetings, aiming to minimize contact among the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"I think we're just going to take two weeks to kind of step back. We'll step back awhile and slow everything down," said Roy Mayor Bob Dandoy. A Roy City Council meeting set for Tuesday has been cancelled, he said, some Roy Justice Court cases will be put off and the Roy Recreation Complex is to close indefinitely starting Tuesday, among other changes.
South Ogden and Weber County commissioners are still planning to hold their regularly scheduled meetings, at least on Tuesday. South Ogden officials, though, ask the public to steer clear of City Hall and to watch the gathering via an online feed.
Due to emergency protocols spurred by coronavirus concerns, "public attendance will be by ELECTRONIC MEANS ONLY," reads a post on the city Facebook page. South Ogden City Council meetings are live-streamed via the city's Facebook page and Vimeo.
Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer indicated that plans beyond Tuesday's county commission meeting remain subject to change. "We will monitor on a day-to-day basis in the event we need to change our protocol on public meetings. We are looking at options for the public to participate in all meetings using electronic communication," he said in an email.
Weber County Commission meetings are also streamed live via the county Facebook page.
Ogden leaders had planned to go ahead with Tuesday's Ogden City Council meeting, but they made an abrupt about face, issuing a statement late Monday afternoon saying it had been canceled as "a health and safety precaution." The original plan was to direct the public to stay away from City Hall and to watch the meeting online.
'IN A MEANINGFUL WAY'
Coronavirus worries put the county and cities here in a tough spot. Key decisions are made at public meetings, but holding such gatherings can run counter to public calls to hold off on large public meetings to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus.
West Haven Mayor Sharon Bolos noted that holding off on meetings means key decisions on development projects can be delayed, slowing them. A planned City Council meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled and a Planning Commission meeting set for next week will also probably be put off. Other meetings that don't typically large draw crowds will probably go on as planned, she said, including a West Haven Special Service District meeting that had been set for Monday.
What's more, Dandoy, the Roy mayor, noted that cities need to start preparing budgets in coming weeks for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Holding off on public meetings puts those efforts back, potentially making it tougher for cities to comply with state-mandated deadlines on crafting of spending plans. All public meetings in Roy are to be canceled for at least the next two weeks, per Gov. Gary Herbert's call last week for a limit on large public gatherings.
The situation has spurred increased talk of inviting the public to view meetings electronically instead of attending live. That's the approach South Ogden officials are taking with Tuesday's planned City Council meeting.
Jon Call, the North Ogden city attorney, though, said one of the key issues to resolve in going strictly electronic is how to allow public participation "in a meaningful way."
The next regularly scheduled North Ogden City Council meeting is set for April 7. "We're hoping to have a solution up and running by then," Call said.
In South Ogden, Dixon, the city manager, said officials will ask the public to type in and submit comments during the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting via the video Facebook feed of the meeting. Those sounding off will be asked to include their names and addresses, same as when comments are made in person at meetings.
Any comments, Dixon went on, will be reviewed during the meeting by council members, who may also comment on them.
Per the original proposal in Ogden, before Tuesday's City Council meeting was canceled, the plan was to forego the public comment portion of the meeting. Instead, officials had created a public comment phone line and an online submission form for comments. They had also planned to provide video access to the work session before the meeting via Zoom, an online video-conferencing service.
"The health and safety of our residents is a top priority for Ogden City," Council Chair Angela Choberka said in a statement outlining the original proposal. "But we want the public to feel their voice can be heard regardless of these temporary efforts to limit meeting attendance. We are taking proactive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus and ask that the public stay safe and take advantage of these remote communication options for expressing their thoughts and concerns."
Mayor Mike Caldwell said on the administration side of the city, actions to prevent COVID-19 spread are in full effect. At the direction of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, the city is having members of "nonessential service" departments work remotely for the time being.
"We have a lot of big departments, like the Community and Economic Development Department for example, where a lot of people can work from home, and they are doing so," the mayor said.