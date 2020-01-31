OGDEN — As Roy-area residents renew debate over the city’s status as a periodic crashing grounds for airplanes, Samantha Sandoval — struck by a plane in 2017 while driving her car on 1900 West — seeks answers and a measure of justice.
Her case stands out among the most recent in and around Roy and Ogden-Hinckley Airport — including a Jan. 15 crash, the most recent — in that she, a bystander on the ground, sustained injuries. Injuries and deaths in the other air crashes in the area since at least around 2010 have been limited to pilots and those inside the small airplanes involved in the incidents.
Sandoval’s experience is also unique in that it’s resulted in a lawsuit in Ogden’s 2nd District Court as she seeks compensation in excess of $300,000 for the suffering, distress, medical bills, lost wages and more that she maintains resulted from the crash.
“Samantha suffered extreme emotional distress at the time of the accident, while being treated for the accident and while experiencing the ongoing recovery from the accident,” reads her lawsuit, initially filed Feb. 2, 2018, less than five months after the Sept. 12, 2017, crash. She suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, her lawsuit says, and her attorney, Robert Fuller of Eden, told the Standard-Examiner that she hasn’t been able to return to her job with the Internal Revenue Service because of the trauma the incident caused.
Sandoval is suing the pilot of the Beechcraft A24R airplane, Lawrence Erick, and a mechanic who worked on the craft before the crash, Ray Hearld, charging that their alleged negligence is behind the incident. Erick and Hearld have denied any blame, but the lawsuit offers a window into the impact such incidents can have. In the more recent Jan. 15 crash, which killed the pilot of the craft, Dave Goode, the plane hit a Roy townhome about a mile south of the Ogden airport. Taken together with other recent crashes, it’s sparked alarm among many in Roy and calls from local leaders for more study of the issue to determine if there’s anything that can be done to forestall repeat incidents.
In the Sept. 12, 2017, crash, Sandoval was southbound in her car on 1900 West at about 4500 South when the plane piloted by Erick, which had just taken off from the Ogden airport, hit her. The plane was traveling around 65 mph, according to the lawsuit, and knocked Sandoval’s vehicle 180 degrees around when it hit.
“Samantha was initially unable to get out of her vehicle while the inside and outside of her vehicle was engulfed in flames caused by the airplane collision. Samantha was eventually assisted out of her vehicle by bystanders while the airplane and Samantha’s vehicle were burning,” the lawsuit reads. Aside from the emotional trauma, the crash caused injuries to her left shoulder, neck, abdomen, head and more. It also injured the pilot, Erick, officials said at the time.
Among other things, Sandoval’s suit alleges that Erick’s airplane “had not had an ‘annual inspection’ as defined by the Federal Aviation Regulations ... for more than 11 years prior to the accident.” The craft, the suits states, was not airworthy and knowing its condition was the responsibility of Erick, as pilot.
Moreover, the airplane’s fuel line had recently received work from Hearld, and the suit faults him, saying he didn’t properly service the craft.
Though Erick’s denial in court papers was general, in a statement to the National Transportation Safety Board soon after the crash, included in the lawsuit, he said Hearld had inspected the airplane prior to the Sept. 12, 2017, crash. Results were “satisfactory.”
Hearld, in his response to the lawsuit, pointed his finger at Erick. The mechanic said in his court filing that he had advised Erick “that the plane was not airworthy,” that his work “had merely made the engine operable and there had been no airworthiness inspection.”
Erick, Hearld went on, “was fully aware of the lack of airworthiness but scoffed at Hearld when he was advised not to fly the airplane,” his court response reads.
Fuller, Sandoval’s attorney, said the case could go to trial yet this year.