OGDEN — Bernie Sanders was headed to a solid victory in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary in Utah.
Statewide voting tallies as of late Tuesday night showed him with a lead of more than 10 percentage points statewide over second-place candidate Michael Bloomberg, 32.1%-18.6%, or 44,618 votes to 25,799.
For many voters in Weber County, meantime, President Donald Trump seemed to be front and center in their minds as they cast ballots Tuesday. The Republican leader spurred Diane Gibson of Pleasant View to action.
"That man is crazy," she said. She regards herself as an independent, voting Democratic or Republican depending on the candidate, and cast her lot in Tuesday's presidential primary with Democrat Joe Biden, who was in third place statewide as of press time and second place in Weber County.
Still, Trump mustered many, many more votes than any of the Democrats, not surprising given the strong Republican tilt of the state. He had garnered 88.4% of the Republican vote statewide or 251,935 votes. In Weber County, he had garnered 20,009 votes to 4,293 for Sanders.
Like Gibson, Bobbi Wynn of North Ogden offered a strong response when asked what brought her to Union Station in Ogden, the sole location for in-person Election Day voting in Weber County. She's a registered Republican, she said, but pulled a Democratic ballot.
"I mean come on, because Donald Trump is awful. I'm just terrified with where the country is going after Donald Trump," she said. She too voted for Biden, saying the country needs to heal and that he's the candidate to help with that.
Not everyone was bashing Trump, though. Jason Libert of South Ogden is a fan, and the Republican pulled a Democrat presidential ballot and voted for Sanders in a bid to undermine Democrats.
"I want Bernie to get on the top of the (Democratic) ticket so Trump has a better chance of winning," Libert said, citing the Vermont senator's progressive, leftist views. "America's not going to vote for a socialist."
Another voter who didn't identify himself similarly expressed satisfaction with the way the country is going under Trump.
His vote, he said, is "to keep the country going the way it is." The country now, he continued, "is a lot better than it ever has been."
Though Trump faces challengers on the GOP ballot, he's all but assured nomination in his bid for a second term in November's general election. Indeed, there's more at stake in Super Tuesday's voting — 14 states in all, including Utah, are holding presidential primaries — on the Democratic side, where the ultimate presidential nominee is far from certain. Trump faces off against whichever Democrat ultimately gets the nomination on Nov. 3.
Biden, Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg are among the leading Democratic hopefuls, but none had yet laid a decisive claim prior to Tuesday's balloting to the mantle as national candidate to beat. Regardless, some of those voting Democratic here on Tuesday indicated that any of the Democratic hopefuls would be better than the incumbent.
"We can't do another four years with this guy," said Mary Wolf of Roy, alluding to Trump. She voted Biden, she said, but if Sanders ultimately wins the nomination "I'll flop over."