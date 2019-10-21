Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is making headlines again — this time, as Twitter user "Pierre Delecto."
The reveal of Romney's secret Twitter account came following a profile of the senator published Sunday in The Atlantic. Speaking to reporter Mckay Coppins, a BYU grad, about President Donald Trump's tweets attacking him, Romney admitted he had a "lurker" account to keep tabs on political conversations.
“I won’t give you the name of it,” he said in the article, but “I’m following 668 people.”
Using the small bit of information given in The Atlantic article, Slate writer Ashley Feinberg tracked Romney's alleged secret account to Twitter user @qaws9876. Feinberg had previously tracked down former FBI director James Comey's secret Twitter and Instagram accounts in 2017.
Feinberg said she searched through Romney's children and grandchildren's online accounts, focusing on followers that "appeared to make an effort to conceal their real identities" and settled on the Pierre Delecto account as the most likely choice due to the type of followers he had and their connection to Romney.
After Slate published their article, Coppins reached out to Romney about the account: "When I spoke to Romney on the phone Sunday night, his only response was, 'C'est moi.'"
Those hoping for some juicy tweets or hot takes from Romney's secret account were sorely disappointed. Since the account was created in 2011, Pierre Delecato had only tweeted 10 times, all of them in reply to other tweets, and usually in defense of himself. The Twitter account went private shortly after the Slate article went online.
However, Romney did admit he wasn't following Trump on his alternative account.
“He tweets so much,” Romney told The Atlantic.