WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney knows his vote to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial will have ripple effects. Big ripple effects.
"I know there’s going to be a lot of blowback from leaders of my party here. I presume I’ll receive the same reaction from leaders of my party in Utah," Romney, a Republican, said in a conference call with the media after announcing his planned votes. "I anticipate the president will have comments as well and perhaps in rallies and so forth. Of course the animosity that might be leveled from people on the street is going to be real as well."
Romney announced on the Senate floor Wednesday ahead of the formal vote on the matter that he would vote for Trump's guilt on the count he faces of abuse of power and not guilty on the second count of obstruction of justice. Not unexpectedly, the Senate subsequently voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on the abuse-of-power charge, with all Republicans but Romney voting in the majority. The body voted 53-47 to acquit on the second obstruction charge, with Romney joining the GOP majority.
Though breaking ranks with his Republican counterparts on the abuse-of-power charge, Romney, voted in to office in 2018, knew he had to vote his conscience, vote what he believed. To do otherwise would go against the oath he took as a senator in the trial to be impartial and follow the dictates of his faith. U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican and Utah's other senator, voted to acquit on both counts.
"My own view as I stressed in my remarks was that it was hard for me to imagine conduct more damaging to the Constitution of a democratic republic than an attempt to corrupt an election to retain power," Romney said. "It does not happen in the United States of America, so in my view, what the president did rose to a level of impeachment and I recognize others had to make a judgement on their own."
He followed the impeachment and trial and said he reached his determination last Thursday, after the question-and-answer session during the Senate trial of Trump. That's when he started drafting his formal statement expressing his views.
"The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so. The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders. The president’s purpose was personal and political," Romney said in his remarks Wednesday on the Senate floor. "Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of the public trust."
Trump faced the abuse-of-power charge for withholding U.S. defense funds from the Ukraine government in return for promises from Ukrainian officials to investigate alleged misdeeds in the country involving the son of Joe Biden, the former vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful. The Democratic-led U.S. House impeached Trump in the matter, setting the stage for the trial in the U.S. Senate on the charges.
Romney said he kept an open mind throughout the trial and that there wasn't any single factor that spurred him to vote as he did. In fact, having to sit in judgement of Trump, a fellow Republican, caused a measure of anguish.
He experienced a sensation "of real dread" on learning the U.S. House planned to pursue impeachment, knowing that he, as a Senator, would take part in the likely trial to follow. Likewise, voting to convict Trump carries little seeming benefit to him as a Republican.
"I understand the consequence of my decision is substantial and goes against my personal interest, my political interests and my heart. I don’t want to have to have the leader of my party receive the vote I have to give today," said Romney. He's voiced sharp criticism toward Trump over the years but, by his estimate, sided with him 80% of the time.
At the same time, Romney offered a sharp rebuke of the president, countering Trump's contention that the phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the heart of the controversy was "perfect."
"What he did was not 'perfect,'" Romney said in his Senate comments. "No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security interests and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine."
In the media call, Romney also expressed concern about a vote against conviction giving Trump undue license in his political dealings.
"Had I not voted as I will vote in a moment, that would send a message that, 'Hey, anything goes guys. You can always count on your team to be with you regardless of how they feel,'" Romney said.
He shied from casting aspersions on his GOP colleagues, though. "I would note first that I think each senator will vote their conscience as they feel it. I think a number of my colleagues believe that the president did something seriously wrong but they concluded it did not rise to the level of guilty and impeachment," Romney said.
Lee went to the Senate floor ahead of the vote, defending Trump and expressing concern about voting against the president, thereby undermining the will of the voters who put him in office.
"We cannot remove the 45th president of the United States for doing something that the law and the Constitution allows him to do without doing undue violence to that system of government to which every single one of us has sworn an oath," Lee said. "I will be voting to defend the president’s actions. I will be voting against undoing the vote taken by the American people some three-and-a-half years ago. I will be voting for the principle of freedom, for the very principles that our Constitution was designed to protect."