OGDEN — Utah's junior senator in Washington will be holding a town hall event in Ogden this week.
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney will be in Ogden on Tuesday evening for a town hall event, according to the senator's press office. The announcement was made Monday morning.
The event will be held at the Haven J. Barlow Lecture Hall on the Weber State University campus. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the town hall will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Shortly after he was voted into office, Romney held a January town hall meeting in Farmington. During the meeting, Romney focused on the government shutdown that was ongoing at the time and border security.
In June, Romney talked with constituents at the Provo Municipal Council Chambers. The the town hall, the senator talked about immigration issues at the southern boarder, as well as the need to find ways to slow climate change and reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses, according to the Daily Herald.
Recently, Romney visited Logan for a town hall meeting on Aug. 22.
The former governor of Massachusetts was elected to represent Utah in the U.S. Senate in 2018, and replaced the retiring Orrin Hatch.