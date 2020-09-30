Utah's two U.S. senators, both GOPers, have met with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett — a political flashpoint among Democrats and Republicans — and so far, she's mustering generally positive comments from the lawmakers.
Sen. Mitt Romney met with her Wednesday, touting her "impressive" resume.
"I enjoyed meeting Judge Barrett, and we had an informative, wide-ranging discussion about her impressive background and her judicial philosophy," Romney said in a statement. "I look forward to her upcoming testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee."
Sen. Mike Lee met with Barrett on Tuesday as she makes the rounds visiting senators ahead of confirmation hearings. He was more glowing. Trump picked Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal-leaning justice who died Sept. 18.
“I was remarkably impressed by Judge Barrett. My meeting with her was fantastic. She is a judge, a legal scholar, a lawyer and a jurist with outstanding credentials," Lee said. "We had a great conversation and I am very much looking forward to speaking with her more during her confirmation hearing.”
President Donald Trump's nomination of Barrett has become a partisan issue in Washington, D.C. Democrats say action should wait until after the Nov. 3 election to get a gauge of public sentiment on the nation's political direction via the presidential vote. That the GOP-dominated Senate is moving ahead, though, isn't a surprise to Leah Murray, a Weber State University political scientist.
"Republican presidents nominate Republican judges and Republican senates confirm them," she said. Supreme Court nominees are protected from filibuster, she said, thus she sees no impediment to Barrett's confirmation by the Senate.
At the same time, Bob Hunter, head of Weber State's Olene Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service, offered praise for Barrett, notwithstanding the controversy over the nomination process. That she's garnered praise from Democratic and Republican colleagues "tells me that she's going to try to adhere to the law and not play politics, and personally I was very impressed."
Still, both Hunter and Murray expressed mixed sentiments with the process.
Murray referenced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's successful efforts in 2016 to stall President Barack Obama's efforts to appoint a Supreme Court replacement after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
"The problem is because Mitch McConnell said there was something more to it four years ago. At that time, he should have just said we are not confirming an Obama nominee ever," she said. McConnell said at the time that being so close to an election, a decision on selecting a replacement should hold until after the 2016 presidential vote.
Hunter noted "some political hypocrisy" in the selection process given the reversal of GOP sentiments from four years ago. At that time, "they said they wouldn't rush the process and now it's a different story," he said.
Both Romney and Lee, however, have defended moving ahead now with the nomination process.
“My decision regarding a Supreme Court nomination is not the result of a subjective test of ‘fairness’ which, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. It is based on the immutable fairness of following the law, which in this case is the Constitution and precedent. The historical precedent of election-year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own," Romney said last week.
Lee said four years ago, the Senate exercised its authority to rebuff Merrick Garland, Obama's pick to replace Scalia at the time, as had occurred previously. "There has been a Supreme Court vacancy arising in an election year 29 times in American history. In 10 of those cases the presidency was held by one party and the Senate was held by a different party. Nine of those 10 nominees were rejected by the Senate, just like Garland was rejected," he said in a Facebook post.