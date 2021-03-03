SALT LAKE CITY — The state is one step closer to helping people check the criminal records of potential dating partners.
A Layton woman's request to Rep. Stephen Handy for a domestic violence registry resulted in House Bill 249, which would allow public access to Xchange, the Utah court system's existing database.
The Utah Senate on Tuesday evening passed HB 249 on a 27-1 vote. It now goes back to the House for approval of a technical amendment, then on to Gov. Spencer Cox for his signature. The House passed it 68-0 on Feb. 19.
The Senate sponsor, Sen. Michael McKell, R-Spanish Fork, said as a lawyer he has routine access to Xchange.
"They're public records," McKell told the Senate. "They shouldn't just be limited to attorneys."
Law firms, news organizations and other institutional users pay monthly subscriptions to Xchange.
Lara Wilson went to Handy, R-Layton, because she said she wished she had known of her ex-boyfriend's domestic violence record before she dated him.
During their relationship, she suffered several broken bones, and she ended up needing three surgeries and experienced a deep psychological toll.
HB 249 "is an elegant, cost-effective solution," Handy told the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee on Feb. 23.
"Anybody can go down to the courthouse and have free access to records any time, but it’s just not convenient," Handy said.
For a small fee, probably $5, people would be permitted a limited number of searches online via Xchange to check up on a prospective partner's criminal past.
Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, the committee chair, said he had heard concern that people could snoop out divorce records.
And, Weiler said, "criminal records don't always tell the story, if there was a plea-bargain and what-not."
Handy responded that the underlying reality controls: "These are public records."
Jenna Nelson of Clearfield, a friend of Wilson's, testified to the committee the bill would help prevent domestic abuse.
"There is no registry for violent offenses," as there is for sex offenders, she said. "This bill is a start to giving (people) the power to protect themselves."
A legislative fiscal analysis estimates it would cost $142,000 to program Xchange's public access component. Ongoing expenses would be $24,000 annually, to be covered by revenue from access fees.