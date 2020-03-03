SALT LAKE CITY — A state senator tried to stop a bill that would lengthen the statute of limitations for prosecuting third-degree felony child sex crimes, saying "sometimes things are made up."
In a Senate committee hearing Monday, Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, voted against House Bill 247, which extends to 10 years from the current four years the statute of limitations on unlawful sexual activity with a minor and unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old.
The Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee in the end voted 3-1 to advance the bill to the full Senate. The House passed it 61-5 on Thursday.
Jenna Nelson of Layton testified Monday she was sexually abused for three years by a teacher when she was 14-17 years old and did not report the offenses for 17 years. The man had threatened her into silence, she said.
"I have great reason to believe he (her abuser) still has access to young girls and is offending," she told the committee. "This bill is a step forward for getting justice for those many victims who feel silenced."
Nelson could not be helped by the bill. She came forward long after the four-year limit lapsed.
"I have a lot of admiration for her," the bill sponsor, Rep. Stephen Handy, R-Layton, said of Nelson in his remarks to the committee. "It is very noble of her to seek justice for others."
Will Carlson of the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office said the bill would allow a victim to report from when she turns 18 until she turns 28. In such cases, the perpetrators under the law are at least seven years older than the victim.
Hillyard, who is a criminal defense attorney, said the four-year limit protects innocent defendants from false reports.
"I’m just concerned that sometimes things are made up, especially in divorce cases," Hillyard said. "Did it happen? You don’t know."
He gave a hypothetical case.
"This is sitting out there, the girl comes back and says, 'Unless you pay me money, I’m going to report this,'" he said. Depending on the circumstances, he said, the man "will go through the harassment anyway."
The statute of limitations, Hillyard said, "has a benefit. You can go on and not worry about it."
By expanding the time to 10 years, Hillyard said, "It leaves a place in there for people to be wrongly accused and have really very little defense."
But Carlson said 40 years old is the average age when a child sexual assault victim comes forward.
"With sexual offenses, numerically, the problem is not false reports, it’s a lack of reports," Carlson said. "By 28, it's a reasonable time for that young adult to process what has happened to them and decide whether they want to disclose. And especially for law enforcement, it gives time to pull together an investigation and prosecutors to screen that case."
Nelson said Tuesday it seemed Hillyard's complaint was "geared more toward consensual sex," even though "he was told a few times that the bill was for unwanted sexual activity."
"It felt like he was more concerned with how he'd defend his clients rather than how this could help victims," she said. "This bill is widely supported and this is the only minor opposition it's faced."