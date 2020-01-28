SOUTH OGDEN — Jeanette Smyth will be the newest member of the South Ogden City Council, replacing Adam Hensley, who stepped down after moving from the city.
The remaining City Council members picked Smyth over four other candidates on Jan. 21 and she’ll take office at the Feb. 4 council meeting, according to Matt Dixon, the South Ogden city manager. Smyth finished fourth in balloting last November for three City Council spots, behind incumbents Sallee Orr, Brent Strate and Hensley, who all won reelection.
After the election, though, Hensley moved to Morgan County, prompting his resignation and opening up the seat he had won. Aside from Smyth, the four hopefuls to replace Hensley were Jeremy Howe, Katie Wahlquist, Jorge Barragan and Wayne Smith. Barragan and Howe also ran for the City Council last November, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively, behind Smyth.
Smyth will serve the first two years of the term won by Hensley, through 2021. In 2021 elections, voters will select a candidate to fill the final two years of the term, 2022 and 2023.
Smyth told the council during the body’s interviews with the replacement candidates last week that she initially ran because many people approached her about it.
“Our issue here is housing, it’s infrastructure. It’s getting our police force up and our fire department up. I think all of us can work together to do that,” Smyth said.
During the campaign last year, Smyth, a licensed registered nurse, had said volunteerism was one of her “great passions.” She touted the style she would bring if elected to the City Council. “She looks forward to working ethically and judiciously upholding South Ogden City’s vision, mission and goals, keeping fiduciary responsibilities,” she had said in a campaign statement.