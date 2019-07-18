SOUTH OGDEN — South Ogden is considering a new bond issue of up to $12.31 million, in part so it can complete a major new park proposal sooner rather than later.
Plans for Burch Creek Park, adjacent to Burch Creek Elementary, call for up to $6.7 million in upgrades to the 14 acres on the eastern and southern sides of the school, which sits at 4300 Madison Ave. Specifics include the addition of pickleball courts, a playground, a labyrinth, a “suspended play structure” and more, according to an application with Weber County from last January for grant funds for the project.
The total bond issue of up to $12.31 million would generate up to $6 million for the park plans, and on Tuesday, the South Ogden City Council voted 3-2 to launch the process to issue the bonds. A hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Aug. 6, when the council is also set to formally decide whether to move forward with the bond plans. The remaining $6 million or so would be used to refinance other outstanding bonds at a lower interest rate.
“With the savings that we’re having without increasing term, I think that’s a good deal,” said Councilman Brent Strate. The lower interest rate on the bonds to be refinanced would save the city around $49,000 a year, or up to nearly $500,000 over 10 years.
Councilwoman Sallee Orr expressed reservations about moving forward since the cost of the park plans hasn’t yet been precisely calculated. The specific amount needed in bond funding for the park hasn’t yet been pinpointed — the $6 million reflects a maximum of what may be needed.
“I have a concern about moving forward when we’re not sure what the cost of the park is going to be,” she said.
Councilman Mike Howard and Strate voted yes on moving forward while Orr and Councilwoman Susan Stewart voted no. Mayor Russell Porter broke the tie, voting yes.
The city has been considering development of the new park since at least 2017, and plans originally called for creating it in four phases. Now city leaders hope to speed up the process and complete it by 2020 as part of a single effort.
The bond issue, if it moves forward, would be guaranteed by South Ogden sales tax revenue. A property tax increase isn’t contemplated in connection with the plans. Separately, though, the city is considering a property tax hike for 2020, in part to keep pace with rising overall costs, and it’ll be focus of a truth-in-taxation hearing on Aug. 6, same day as the hearing on the bond plans.
The city has already secured $823,350 in funds for the plans from Weber County’s special 0.1% sales tax earmarked for recreation projects. The state has provided a $150,000 grant while the Weber School District and Weber State University have pitched in $300,000, according to South Ogden’s grant application for recreation tax funds from last January.
The eastern part of the park, on Weber School District land, would consist of a large field, while a hill on the southeastern corner, which is city-owned land, would house the labyrinth, a sledding hill and more. An entry plaza with a water feature, pickleball courts, a playground and more would cover the southwestern part of the park, shaped like a backwards “L.”
“A quintessential neighborhood park with regional draw and appeal, the design responds to the steep, hilly site and strong landforms,” reads a park description crafted by the city and its consultants. “The tall hilltop becomes a primary destination and play/exercise station while its function as a popular sledding hill is maintained.”