OGDEN — The city of South Ogden and North View Fire District are weighing property tax hikes for 2020.
Washington Terrace, as officials there have already announced, is also mulling a tax increase for the new fiscal year.
According to preliminary information from the Weber County Clerk-Auditor’s Office, South Ogden is considering a hike that would boost property tax collections for the new fiscal year by 7.21% to around $3.23 million, up $220,000 from $3.01 million for 2019. The increase, on top of a hike last year, would raise the property taxes on an average-valued home, $265,000, by $28.43, from $394.25 to $422.68, according to calculations by the clerk-auditor’s office.
The North View Fire District is proposing a hike that would boost property tax revenue to $2.3 million, from $2.09 million, according to Chief Dan Wade. The increase, according to clerk-auditor figures, would boost the taxes on a home valued at $310,000, the average, by $11.08, from $165.73 to $176.81.
Both proposals are subject to truth-in-taxation hearings, tentatively set for Aug. 6 in South Ogden and Aug. 20 for North View.
State law gives cities and other taxing entities leeway to increase property tax collections to reflect new development. To collect additional property tax revenue above and beyond that, cities, school districts and other taxing jurisdictions must first hold public meetings — truth in taxation hearings — to let local residents sound off.
South Ogden officials approved a property tax hike for 2019 that generated around $275,000 in extra revenue to help with city operations. Matt Dixon, the city manager, called the proposed hike for 2020 “the continuation of the (city) council’s commitment to working to be a more sustainable organization.”
No single issue is behind the proposed increase, Dixon said, as with the hike approved last year. Rather, it reflects a desire to keep pace with the rising costs of providing city services, similar to the reasoning last year. Whatever the case, city leaders retain the option to approve a budget without the tax hike, he noted.
Wade said the North View increase aims to to offset flat revenue inflows from the district’s ambulance service and to help cover the cost of pay hikes. The proposed spending plan calls for 3% across-the-board, cost-of-living increases for district employees and 2% merit increases.
Washington Terrace proposes a hike that would generate an extra $250,000 or so in property taxes for the city, or around $830,000 in all for 2020, up 42.75% from $585,090 for 2019, according to data from the clerk-auditor’s office and the Utah State Tax Commission. Officials seek the increase to bolster funding going to the city’s fire department to raise the stipend the volunteer firefighters get and to bring on more firefighters.
The increase, according to clerk-auditor’s figures, would raise the city property tax bill on a home valued at $236,000, the average, from $179.90 to $256.87, up $76.97.
Washington Terrace officials held a town hall meeting earlier this month on the proposed increase and another is set for 6 p.m. July 16 at city offices, 5429 S. 400 East. Washington Terrace’s truth-in-taxation hearing is set for Aug. 6.