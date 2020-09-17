SOUTH OGDEN — Another park project will be moving forward in South Ogden as development of Burch Creek Park, launched last year, steadily advances.
The South Ogden City Council approved a bid of $858,714 to start work on the upgrade of Club Heights Park, which currently consists of a dog park and baseball diamond.
The plans aren’t as expansive as the Burch Creek Park project, with a price tag of around $6.2 million. City Manager Matt Dixon described Club Heights as a “pocket park,” a smaller facility catering more to adjacent neighborhoods than the broader community.
Whatever the case, the action out of Tuesday’s meeting represents another step forward in development of South Ogden’s park system. Hogan and Associates, also handling the Burch Creek project, offered the $858,714 bid, the lowest of three put forward. Work is to start yet this year and will extend into 2021.
The price tag was more than $175,000 higher than the city’s earlier estimate for the work, $682,000, prompting chagrin from one City Council member, Susan Stewart, the lone no vote on Tuesday. “I just am inclined to think we should put it back out to bid in the springtime, early, like February,” she said, when the city might be able to secure a lower bid total.
City Council member Mike Howard, though, expressed skepticism that waiting would result in a lower bid. “We’ve seen it in everything we’ve done so far — that prices are just going to continue to go up,” he said.
Mayor Russell Porter expressed support for acting now rather than waiting so the park can be ready for use next year. Delaying a bid could push completion beyond next year.
The Weber School District demolished two vacated schools in the winter of 2016-2017, Club Heights and MarLon Hills elementary schools, and the city of South Ogden subsequently acquired the land for $762,500. That paved the way for development of Burch Creek Park and expansion of Club Heights Park, located at 410 Palmer Drive in northern South Ogden.
Work formally commenced in October 2019 on Burch Creek Park, which sits adjacent to Burch Creek Elementary at 4300 Madison Ave. The work should be done by November, according to City Manager Matt Dixon, and on Wednesday, crews worked on the planned playground and completed other tasks. The concrete for planned pickleball courts has been poured, a new restroom facility is taking shape and coverings for the playground are in place, though more has to be done.
The new Club Heights Park section measures less than 2 acres and a trail system is to be developed to connect it to the existing dog park and baseball diamond. The work approved Tuesday represents the first phase of the project, with the second phase, costing around $482,000, coming later.
A grassy area with a water feature and parking facilities are to be developed as part of the first phase of work. A playground area is part of the second phase.
City funds, proceeds from a bond issue approved last year and grant money will help cover the cost of the Club Heights project. By waiting for completion of the Burch Creek project before going forward with the second phase of the Club Heights plans, city leaders hope to get a more solid grasp of the city’s finances.