SOUTH OGDEN — South Ogden leaders have reached consensus to move ahead with a bond, but they've scaled back the funding that's to go toward the development of Burch Creek Park.
The original plan called for a bond issue of up to around $12 million, about $6 million of that to refinance existing bonds and up to $6 million more to finance park development.
The South Ogden City Council, though, has reached consensus to scale back the amount of bond funding to go toward the Burch Creek Park project to around $4.3 million, City Manager Matt Dixon said Thursday.
The $4.3 million, together with other funding resources, will allow about 90% of proposed park plan features to materialize, Dixon said. An originally proposed park structure will be pulled from the plans as well as a planned new restroom, among other things.
Council members were already in agreement on the notion of using $6 million in bonding to refinance existing bonds, which should save the city up to $500,000 over 10 years. Up until Tuesday's City Council meeting, though, when officials reached general consensus, they hadn't settled on an amount to put toward the park project.
Plans for the park, adjacent to Burch Creek Elementary, call for the addition of pickleball courts, a water feature, a labyrinth and more. Additional funding is to come from a special Weber County sales tax earmarked for recreation projects, the Weber School District, Weber State University and a state grant.
The bonds would be backed by sales tax revenue and wouldn't impact the city's property tax rate.