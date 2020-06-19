SOUTH OGDEN — Several parks in and around South Ogden will be getting some funky installations, all in the name of halting opioid abuse.
The displays — dysfunctional picnic tables, benches, trash cans and, soon, basketball hoops — are meant to encourage use of alternatives to the addictive painkillers.
"Start a conversation with your family, your doctor, look at some other options," said Russell Porter, the South Ogden mayor and member of the Bonneville Communities that Care Coalition, involved in the initiative.
Abuse of opioids, a prescription painkiller, has become a topic of national debate and spurred a flurry of lawsuits against drug manufacturers by locales across the country. Weber County is party to a pending lawsuit against opioid makers stemming from the costs incurred in dealing with deaths caused by opioids and their abuse, similar to other lawsuits around the nation.
The new publicity campaign — a joint initiative between the Bonneville Communities that Care Coalition, or BCCC, and Use Only As Directed, a state opioid abuse prevention group — aims to draw attention to the issue. BCCC is a coalition of leaders, educators and others in South Ogden, Washington Terrace, Uintah and Riverdale that's focused on stopping drug and alcohol use, smoking and vaping among Bonneville High School students.
"The installations serve as a visual representation to educate Northern Utah residents about their options for effective alternatives to opioids. Over the following weeks, the communities will see inoperable garbage cans, benches and basketball hoops installed at the parks with the same message," reads a press release announcing the plans. The displays will be at parks scattered around the four BCCC cities.
The displays, a distinctive orange, read, "This probably isn't your best option. Neither are opioids. Talk to your doctor about effective alternatives."
Addiction to opioids is an epidemic around the nation. Ogden is a particular hotspot in the state, according to Utah Department of Health numbers, but it's an issue across Weber County.
"Physical dependence to opioids can happen in just seven days and can happen to anyone. Currently opioid overdose death rates are highest in rural counties in central Utah, followed closely by Weber County, which has a higher rate than all other urban counties including Salt Lake, Davis and Utah," reads the BCCC and Use Only as Directed statement.
The parks that have displays or will be getting them include Riverdale Park and Riverdale BMX Park and Trailhead in Riverdale, Rohmer Park in Washington Terrace, and Uintah City Park in Uintah. In South Ogden, Friendship Park, Nature Park, Meadows Park and the 40th Street Park are to get them. They are to remain in place through the summer.