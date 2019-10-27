SOUTH OGDEN — Work has commenced to convert the land that once housed Club Heights and MarLon Hills elementary schools into a new park.
South Ogden City Manager Matt Dixon, for one, has high hopes for the new $5.3 million green space dubbed Burch Creek Park.
“This will be arguably the nicest park in South Ogden,” he said. The city’s Nature Park “is a wonderful park and would be a close rival,” he continued, but Burch Creek Park will be “a more active park.”
Leaders from South Ogden and the Weber School District along with students from Burch Creek Elementary, which sits adjacent to the planned park, held a ceremony Thursday to launch park development. Thanks to some $4.3 million in bond funding enabling work to proceed more quickly, the 13-acre park is to be completed in about a year, by Nov. 1, 2020.
Located on open space abutting the eastern and southern sides of Burch Creek Elementary, the new park will feature eight pickleball courts, a playground, a “small water feature,” a labyrinth, outside exercise equipment and more, according to Dixon. Initial plans had called for gradual completion of the park in phases as funding became available, but officials decided to bond for a portion of the needed money so it could be completed more quickly.
Following Thursday’s ceremony, crews will start with grading of the land, some concrete work and installation of utilities, according to Dixon. “While the weather is good, the contractor is going to be getting to work,” he said.
Club Heights and MarLon Hills schools once sat on the land, but closed after the 2015-2016 school year and were demolished thereafter, subsequently replaced by Burch Creek Elementary. The city of South Ogden acquired the land left vacant for $762,500, precipitating the planning that ultimately led to the new park proposal. “This will be a park that will be enjoyed by the community for decades to come,” Dixon said.
A hill used for sledding is located on the park land and some of the space has been used for soccer fields. Aside from bond funding, the city has received funding from the special 0.1% county sales tax earmarked for recreation projects, state funds and more.
The $4.3 million in bond funds is part of an overall bond of $10.3 million approved by the South Ogden City Council earlier this year. Around $6 million of the new bond is to be used to refinance older bond issues at lower interest rates.