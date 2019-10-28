South Ogden City Council
Buy Now

The South Ogden City Council on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, debated the possible sale of the city-owned land housing the ex-city hall building and senior center for development into an apartment complex. From left to right on the dais are City Manager Matt Dixon, city council members Susan Stewart and Adam Hensley, Mayor Russell Porter and Councilwoman Sallee Orr. City Recorder Leesa Kapetanov is in the foreground.

 By TIM VANDENACK, Standard-Examiner

SOUTH OGDEN — Residents of South Ogden, have you taken the survey yet?

City officials would like residents to fill out an online survey to get a gauge on how people feel about living in South Ogden. 

The survey will aim to help city officials plan an prioritize how city funds will be spent over the next few years, according to a tweet from South Ogden City. 

As of Friday afternoon, city officials say they need roughly 200 more survey responses, and encouraged everyone who has not taken the survey to do so. 

To take the online survey, please visit tinyurl.com/y4n9yxck and give your opinions on the city and answer a few questions. 

Jacob Scholl is the Cops and Courts Reporter for the Standard-Examiner. Email him at jscholl@standard.net and follow him on Twitter at @Jacob_Scholl.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!