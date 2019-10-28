SOUTH OGDEN — Residents of South Ogden, have you taken the survey yet?
City officials would like residents to fill out an online survey to get a gauge on how people feel about living in South Ogden.
The survey will aim to help city officials plan an prioritize how city funds will be spent over the next few years, according to a tweet from South Ogden City.
As of Friday afternoon, city officials say they need roughly 200 more survey responses, and encouraged everyone who has not taken the survey to do so.
To take the online survey, please visit tinyurl.com/y4n9yxck and give your opinions on the city and answer a few questions.