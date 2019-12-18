SOUTH OGDEN — A federal judge has rejected allegations that the city South Ogden intentionally discriminated against the disabled by limiting a residential drug and alcohol treatment center.
Recovery Land Holding LLC, owner of Brighton Recovery Center, filed suit in U.S. District Court in 2017 after the city denied Brighton’s application to expand to 32 beds. The center is housed in a former Benedictine convent in an R-1-10 residential zone.
The company charged the city discriminated against people suffering from substance abuse, violating the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act in the process.
But in a three-part ruling Monday, Judge Ted Stewart in Salt Lake City resolved the case in favor of the city, determining that Brighton failed to show city officials were discriminatory in their actions.
The judge said Brighton did not prove with either direct or circumstantial evidence that intentional discrimination occurred when the city refused to grant an expansion from Brighton’s existing 20-bed operation.
Brighton challenged city ordinance 16-20 as discriminatory and alleged city officials applied it with “animus toward rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities.”
“There is no evidence that the city denied (Brighton) relief that it granted to similarly-situated applications without disabilities,” Stewart wrote. “There is simply no evidence that the city has or would allow 32 unrelated, non-disabled people to live together in an R-1-10 zone.”
City Manager Matthew Dixon said Tuesday the decision affirms the city’s stance that its zoning of the area protects property rights while being sensitive to fair housing and disabilities laws.
The center, in an upscale neighborhood at 6000 South and 1075 East, sits on a 19-acre campus.
“We believed our code and our prior decision to grant 20 beds was already granting a reasonable accommodation for disabilities and we didn’t believe the city had an obligation to go beyond that,” Dixon said.
In a second portion of his ruling, Stewart said Brighton also “has failed to provide any of the necessary statistical evidence” to back its claim that a seemingly neutral ordinance “actually or predictably resulted in discrimination,” and further failed to identify an expert witness to provide such evidence.
Finally, the judge rejected Brighton’s motion that sought to require more factual discovery in the case before rulings were made on the discrimination questions.
Stewart said Brighton was guilty of “dilatory conduct” by delays in the progress of the case.
“Even now, eight months after the deadline to identify its expert has expired, (Brighton) offers no explanation as to who its expert may be,” Stewart wrote.
Efforts to contact Timothy Dance, a Salt Lake City attorney representing Brighton, were not immediately successful.
Dixon noted that Brighton still has an opportunity to appeal Stewart’s decision if it chooses to continue the fight.
“We have no ill will against Brighton Recovery,” Dixon said. “It is a great business in our city and it is great for our community. We respect their right to appeal and to fight for what they want.”
Earlier in the litigation, Brighton asserted that the need for private substance abuse rehabilitation centers is dire as Utah suffers from an opioid abuse epidemic.
It quoted state data that said there are only 28 private residential treatment beds available in Weber County, including the 20 at Brighton. Public-sponsored treatment programs help hundreds more, but still, 9,600 adults who need treatment in the county are going without.
Brighton has been the focus of legal battles since it opened in 2014.
The owners originally proposed establishing a 64-bed center. But after an uproar by neighbors worried about traffic, noise and property values, and following an extensive review by the city, the center received a permit to provide treatment for up to 20 people.
A neighborhood group sued the city to stop the project, but it dropped the case a year later after neighbors and the center agreed on steps to protect the community from any adverse impacts.
The city spent $67,000 defending itself in the case and claimed justification after the neighbors and the treatment center were able to settle the suit.