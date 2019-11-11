SOUTH WEBER — Hayley Alberts, waging a write-in bid for a seat on the South Weber City Council, appears to have bucked the odds.
Not only did she win a spot, traditionally a tough task as a write-in hopeful. She also topped balloting in the five-candidate race for three at-large city council seats, according to new totals tabulated Thursday. She had sat in fourth place before several hundred “unassigned” ballots from Election Day were tallied on Thursday, pushing her past the other candidates, whose names appeared on the ballot.
“We don’t see very many write-in candidates. We don’t see many write-in candidates that win,” said Brian McKenzie, elections manager in the Davis County Clerk-Auditor’s Office.
According to the new numbers, Alberts, a stay-at-home mom who also handles bookkeeping for her husband’s business, had 1,092 votes, top in the field. Next came Quin Soderquist with 1,018 votes and incumbent Blair Halverson with 981 votes, rounding out the three council winners, pending final canvassing of the numbers. As a write-in hopeful, Alberts’ supporters had to write her name on a blank line on the ballot and fill in the oval beside the line.
Alberts decided to run for the council past the traditional candidate registration period as a series of development issues in South Weber came to the fore. Part of a grassroots surge of discontent stemming from what many viewed as excessive development and lack of representation from the existing slate of city leaders, she still had time to register as a write-in hopeful, though.
“I ran my campaign based on being more transparent and increasing communication between the city and the residents,” she said in an email.
Alberts and many others in South Weber started speaking out only over the summer, in response to a controversial mixed-use development, talk of building a new roadway through the city to Hill Air Force Base, a 100% city property tax hike and more. They formed a group, South Weber Citizens United, which Alberts joined, and Alberts started paying closer attention to city affairs, blogging about them and tapping social media to spread the word.
“I have put a lot of effort into making sure that people who aren’t able to attend the meetings are still able to be informed and educated on the issues that are confronting our city so they can give their comments and feedback to their elected officials. Our elected officials cannot represent us accurately if they don’t know how we feel,” she said. She will fight for “controlled growth” and development “we want for our city.”
Two other people waged write-in campaigns on Election Day in Davis County, Ryan Furniss to the Sunset City Council and Mike Spencer to the Syracuse City Council. Both finished at the bottom in their respective races, out of contention, according to preliminary vote totals.
Alberts’ mom, Kim Dixon, ran for a spot on the West Haven City Council on Election Day and won. Dixon decided to get involved due to concerns about overdevelopment in West Haven, which served as motivation for Alberts in her South Weber bid.