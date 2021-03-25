The Utah Department of Natural Resources says it has tightened purchasing controls after a parks division manager allegedly paid $1.3 million in contracts to himself for nonexistent work over a 20-year period.
Daniel Wayne Clark, 60, of Kaysville, was charged March 9 by the Utah Attorney General's Office with eight felony counts arising from an alleged scheme that funneled state funds to a company he owned.
Clark, a 23-year Division of State Parks and Recreation employee, was his agency’s construction and development manager. Charging documents said he used his position to generate fake quotation bid sheets to authorize dozens of payments to his company, Colt Paving Inc.
State investigators alleged he funneled funds to his own bank account with the fake contracts for fictitious paving and grading projects at various state parks.
As part of a response to a request for audit records, Natural Resources spokesperson Nathan Schwebach said Clark's alleged crimes were detected by the parks division in July 2020, the Utah Attorney General's Office was alerted and the agency interviewed and fired Clark.
"Since this incident, significant internal changes have been made to strengthen financial safeguards, including further segregation of duties; enhanced verifications of purchases; additional purchasing and fraud detection training and enhanced disciplinary action for violating purchasing guidelines," Schwebach said in a prepared statement.
He added, "The Utah Department of Natural Resources takes any potential breach of public trust seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the abuse of public funds."
According to a July 6 report by the state Division of Finance, auditors examined records of 3,096 vendors used by the parks division in 2016-20. A sampling of 58 vendors showed 14 had "indications of split procurements," the audit said.
Intentional split procurements — dividing an invoice or purchase order into multiple transactions — is against state law, according to the audit.
Such a division "is done with the intent to avoid having to use a standard procurement process" or keep a transaction below a purchase expenditure threshold, the report said.
"The use of split procurements to remain under procurement code thresholds increases the potential for fraudulent activity," the audit report said.
In his response to the audit, Jeff Rasmussen, parks division director, said the agency's leaders and accounting team "have begun to identify safeguards and controls that will help to ensure the issues identified in the audit are not repeated."
Clark has yet to appear in court in his fraud case. He is set to go before 3rd District Judge Mark Kouris in Salt Lake City on May 24.
Walter Bugden, Clark's attorney, said Thursday he had no comment on the case.
Two months after the parks division audit, the Division of Finance conducted a similar audit of Division of Wildlife Resources purchases, looking at 2,849 sets of vendor records.
Auditors said they found 13 instances of split procurements totaling $90,000 and records for two vendors "that had indications of contract steering."
Auditors said they found three transactions totaling almost $15,000 that involved purchases "in which the division worked directly with the vendors to obtain discounts in order to bring the cost just below the threshold of requiring bids from other vendors."
Two transactions with one vendor "are also split procurements totaling $9,998.90, which involved splitting line items within an invoice," thereby getting both under the $5,000 competitive bidding threshold.
The three transactions, according to auditors, "appear to be steering the contracts to a specific vendor to avoid having to obtain bids through State Purchasing," a violation of state Administrative Code rules.
Those rules say that steering a contract to a favored vendor includes "taking part in collusion or manipulation of the procurement process; accepting any form of illegal gratuity, bribe or kickback paid by a vendor in exchange for a contract award; awarding a contract without engaging in a standard procurement process to a vendor without proper justification; or involvement in a bid rigging scheme."
In his response to the audit, the Wildlife Resources agency's executive director at the time, Michal Fowlks, said, "Staff will be held accountable for their actions and will be trained as to the possible outcomes for violating the purchasing laws." He said the division also was "reviewing its purchasing practices and processes."
Schwebach said the division audits "are common and occur regularly within all state departments."
Quarterly audits of the Department of Natural Resources in the past year found several instances of $5,000-or-greater purchases not going through proper procurement channels.