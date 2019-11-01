ROY — State investigators arrested two people on felony allegations that they cheated two government agencies out of more than $134,000 in public assistance over seven years.
Theresa Marie Drake was booked into the Weber County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of public assistance fraud, a second-degree felony. Ruben Robert Prieto, described in court documents as Drake's boyfriend, was booked on one count.
The Ogden Housing Authority overpaid Drake $34,000 from June 2012 through May 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Utah Bureau of Investigation.
Agents accused Drake of failing to disclose to the housing agency that during the seven-year period, she lived with Prieto, who over that time was paid more than $180,000 for working for several companies.
Drake had obtained benefits after telling the housing agency only she and her children lived in the home, the affidavit said. Housing benefits are granted based on the income of recipients.
Drake and Prieto lived together at a home in Ogden from 2012 until March this year, then two months at a Roy home, the document said.
The 41-year-old Drake also is accused of defrauding the Utah Department of Workforce Services of more than $100,000 in food stamp, medical and child care benefits from June 2012 through October this year.
She falsely told the state agency that only she and her children lived at the homes, but two of the children she claimed lived in California, according to the affidavit.
State investigators said they used a mobile tracking device and a pole camera to repeatedly track Prieto, 44, to and from the Roy home and his workplace in Ogden.
Formal charges had not been filed against the two as of Friday.