Former first lady of Utah, Norma Warenski Matheson, died on Monday. She was 89.
Current first lady and Gov. Gary Herbert commented on Matheson's passing.
“Jeanette and I were saddened to hear of Norma Matheson’s passing," Herbert stated in a press release. "Norma was a tremendous example of impassioned leadership. She was the perfect teammate for her husband, former Governor Scott Matheson. Energetic and intelligent, she led causes that changed Utah’s future for the better. She raised a family that is dedicated to public service. I’m so grateful to have known Norma. She was a tremendous mother, advocate, and person. The entire Matheson family is in our prayers at this time.”
Matheson's husband, Scott, served as the 12th governor of Utah from 1977 to 1985, and subsequently Norma Matheson as first lady. He was the last Democrat to do so. He died in 1990 of cancer.
Most recently, Matheson sponsored the controversial Count My Vote effort, launched in 2011 to eliminate or lessen the influence of the the caucus-convention system and allow voters to select candidates through direct primary votes instead. In more recent years in the early 2000s she also served as co-chairwoman of The Nature Conservancy's Living Lands & Waters campaign, which worked to preserve Utah's most ecologically significant waters and land.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, issued the following statement Monday, “Ann and I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of Norma Matheson. As the First Lady of Utah, she led causes that improved the lives of many in our state. In addition to living a life of public service, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Our prayers are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Utah Speaker of the House Brad Wilson stated that he was "saddened to receive the news that Norma Matheson passed away. Both Jeni and I thought of her as a compassionate community leader that changed Utah for the better. She will be missed by many, but her influence and example will live on through those whose lives she touched. Her family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”