OGDEN — When Ogden officials crafted the city's 2021 fiscal year budget during the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, an extremely conservative spending outlook drove the proceedings.
Anticipated tax revenue losses for the city appeared to be a given, considering the dire economic outlook at the time. But in a turn of events those same officials say they can't quite understand yet, Ogden's tax revenues are tracking not only better than expected, but better than last year.
Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said as of Sept. 30, the city's tax revenue fund is up nearly 10% from where it was this same time last year.
"Looking at the change (this year), it's interesting to note that our tax (revenues) have actually increased for the same time period by about 9.84%," Stout said, noting that the city's increase mirrors what's happening across the state, where tax revenues are up about 9% overall.
"It's an interesting trend and very surprising to the city," Stout said.
The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30. The Ogden City Council approved Ogden’s FY 2021 budget in late June. The city relies heavily on sales and property taxes to fill its general fund. According to city planning documents, property taxes make up about 26% of the city’s general fund operating budget. The city’s other main funding stream, sales tax, also accounts for 26% of the general fund income.
The reason for the increase in tax revenue, driven by sales tax dollars, isn't exactly known quite yet, Stout said. She said anticipated losses at brick and mortar shops in Ogden could have been recouped from an increase in online buying. Stout said taxes are based where sales happen, online or not.
"So for Amazon, for example, the sale would happen in Ogden, but that's not necessarily a local vendor," she said.
Stout added that it would be hard to delineate how much tax revenue comes from online sales versus from sales at local brick and mortar establishments.
"When, for example, Walmart has both an online store and a brick and mortar store, when they provide their information to the tax commission, the city doesn't get the information of how much was online sales tax," she said.
And Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said the city isn't legally allowed to disclose sales tax data from individual businesses.
Stout said revenue from licenses and permits is also up thus far in the fiscal year, by about 43%, or $200,000. She said the uptick there could be attributed at least partly to an increase in permit requests from Ogden residents seeking to finish small home improvement projects.
But the city's financial situation isn't perfect. According to Stout, revenues related to charges for services, fines and forfeitures, and other categories are all down so far this year. She said it's hard to predict if the revenue trends the city is now seeing will continue and, if so, for how long.
Ogden Council member Doug Stephens said the city should seriously consider giving raises to employees there if it's at all feasible. Traditional pay increases for city workers were eliminated this year to help ease the anticipated pandemic related revenue losses.
"What keeps popping in my mind is that we made a promise to our employees," Stephens said. "That if we had any surplus or increase, we would look at that to allocate to the employees."
Johnson said the city administration continues to closely monitor that situation and will dive deeper into possible scenarios along that line in January or February.
"It's our hope that we can get there," Johnson said. "We need a few more months under our belt ... giving increases to our employees is ongoing money and we have to be certain that one, we can afford it this year, but also that we can afford it in upcoming years. Once you give a raise, it's hard to go back and say, 'We'd like it back.'"