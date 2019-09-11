SYRACUSE — A political newcomer has formally announced plans to run for the U.S. House seat now held by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop.
Cory Green, a Republican from Syracuse, describes himself as a "constitutional conservative" and strong supporter of President Donald Trump. He backs Trump's efforts to augment the U.S.-Mexico border wall, is pro-life and "fully" supports the 2nd Amendment, he said in a statement on Wednesday.
"I am the most qualified candidate right now for Utah’s 1st Congressional District to go to Washington, D.C., to represent 'We the people,'" he said. Green, who served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, is a security consultant, he said, and part-time trucker.
Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, is finishing his ninth term, which goes through 2020, and won't seek re-election. Two candidates have already announced they're running for the spot, Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt and Morgan County Councilwoman Tina Cannon, and many others say they're mulling a bid.
Green, who's never held elective office though he's held roles within the Republican Party in Utah, singled out the U.S. national debt as a prime concern, saying he'd vote against wasteful spending. He also put a big focus on defending gun rights.
"I will never vote yes for gun control of any type. Mass shootings are caused by mentally ill people and I refuse to vote to allow law-abiding citizens to be punished for mentally ill mass shooters' problems," he said. "The right to bear arms is indeed a right."