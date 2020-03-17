State authorities are alerting Utah consumers to watch out for scams and price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Utah Attorney General's Office said Tuesday it has been receiving reports of some retailers and online outlets unreasonably hiking prices.
It's not only for everyday products like toilet paper, but also critical items such as medicine and food for babies, said Richard Piatt, spokesman for the AG's office.
"It's one thing for toilet paper and hand sanitizer, but medicine and baby formula, essential items like that, are another," Piatt said.
Under the Utah Price Controls Under Emergencies Act, violators can be fined $1,000 per incident and up to $10,000 per day.
The law kicked in when Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency last week because of the spreading COVID-19 illness.
"The thing that sparked us the most was, a mother has a young child and is unable to take time off work and then is informed of the inflated price for baby formula," Piatt said. "Those are the kind of things we’re talking about and it's just wrong."
The Utah Division of Consumer Protection is the focal point for price gouging and scam reports.
In a press release, Utah Department of Commerce interim director Chris Parker said the division stands ready to investigate complaints and take action against violators.
The consumer agency began getting price gouging reports over the weekend, said director Daniel O'Bannon.
He said price gouging reports can be filed on the division's website at https://consumerprotection.utah.gov/. Reports also can be called in at 801-530-6601 or 1-800-721-7233.
Division spokesman Brian Maxwell said the agency has begun investigating price gouging complaints, but details of those cases are being kept confidential by state law.
“We hope this warning gives offenders a chance to do the right thing and stop the exploitation,” Attorney General Sean Reyes said in a press release. “But if they don’t, they are in danger of state enforcement. Taking advantage of this tragedy for the sake of profit is not acceptable.”
He said some price increases will in fact reflect the scarcity of items and are acceptable under the statute.
Meantime, Reyes' office warned consumers to be wary of phone calls, emails or websites that may be frauds or scams.
"Predators will try to take advantage of people’s uncertainties and fears," he said.
Scams may come in the form of requests for charities that don’t exist or donations to causes that sound real but are not, the press release said.
Some scammers might impersonate legitimate charities. Don't provide personal information or send money without verifying the caller's legitimacy, the AG's office said.