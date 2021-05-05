OGDEN — The COVID-19-driven economic downturn that was projected this time last year during Ogden City's budget cycle never materialized.
And Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell says that pandemic silver lining and a consequent optimistic outlook for the future shaped the city's proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Every year, typically during the first Ogden City Council meeting in May, the mayor presents a proposed budget for the upcoming year. After a series of council work sessions and reviews over the following two months, a tentative city budget is adopted after a set of public hearings. State law requires city budgets be adopted by June 30, unless a city is considering a proposed property tax increase.
Last year, Caldwell said the city's budget was by far the most conservative of his then-nine years in office. Like many other governmental agencies across the nation, Ogden officials anticipated significant tax revenue losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The city undertook a host cost-cutting measures, like forgoing employee raises. The pay hikes were eventually reinstated, with employees getting a bump in salary in April and retroactive payment for the months they went without their standard raises. But the other cost-saving measures in the budget remained.
Caldwell said groups like the Utah League of Cities and Towns and the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute estimated that the city's revenues would go down by as much as 30%. Caldwell said the city subsequently cut spending in the budget by about 20% from the previous year.
"We took that advice and made some very deep, difficult budget cuts," Caldwell said. "(But) as you look at what happened over the last year, it's remarkable where we're at."
A report from the Wasatch Front Regional Council that utilizes data from Utah State Tax Commission data shows that despite the unprecedented pandemic, taxable sales in Utah went up 8.4% in 2020, compared to 2019. Ogden's sales tax revenue went up by about 8%, according to the report. And a recent report from the Gardner Institute suggests the economy will continue to trend upward in 2021.
Consequently, the mayor's budget for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021-2022 projects the city's general fund revenue, at more than $67 million, will outpace last year's by more than $7 million, or about 12%. In Ogden City’s budget, the general fund is the biggest source of money and pays for a significant portion of the city’s operations. The general fund’s revenues come from sources like sales tax, property tax, franchise tax and fees.
Caldwell said the city's overall budget is projected to increase 16% from $187 million last year to $217 million this year. The mayor said the $30 million increase is a result of changes in multiple funds in both operating and capital improvement spending. The city's Capital Improvement Project fund, which funds a variety of construction projects from parks to transportation infrastructure, is budgeted to have an increase in spending of more than $8.8 million. The city significantly reduced CIP funding in last year's budget.
The budget will also fund 4% pay increases for city employees. The budget does not include a property tax increase.
Ogden Council member Marcia White said she thinks the city, much like they did this year amid the pandemic, should continue to closely monitor the budget to make changes if and when they are necessary.
"I would hope we consider continuing to that through this next fiscal year," she said. "I don't know that we're going to continue to see (the increases) in sales tax continue."