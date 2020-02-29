Jenna Nelson suffered silently for 17 years after a teacher sexually abused her as a teenager.
"This type of crime is really more of a trauma to any victim when that trauma isn't first dealt with," Nelson, of Clearfield, said in an interview. "It has the ability to cause more problems later."
Severe depression gripped her. Finally, she sought counseling through her church.
"It really helped me dig things up that were bothering me, and this," the sexual abuse, "was the big one." Nelson said. "So I had to process through it. ... I had compartmentalized it just to survive."
The Standard-Examiner normally does not identify victims of sex crimes except in cases in which a victim chooses to come forward.
Nelson set about seeking prosecution of the perpetrator, getting help along the way from the Roy Police Department, the Weber and Davis county prosecutors' offices and the Utah Attorney General's Office.
It was a dead end, because there is a four-year statute of limitations on prosecutions for the level of offenses she suffered: Unlawful sexual activity with a minor and unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old.
Nelson said the abuse continued for three years. She said she did not come forward at the time because the perpetrator threatened her into silence.
Her father had served two tours in Vietnam and had serious heart problems. She was afraid to tell him about the abuse. And the perpetrator made "absolutely terrifying" threats to her, she said.
"I was afraid my father would have another heart attack and die," she said. "At 14, that's a real threat, that's a real fear."
After learning there was no possibility of bringing charges against her abuser — whom she worries may still be offending against others — someone told her the only thing left to do was to call her legislator.
So she did.
As a result, Rep. Stephen Handy, R-Layton, is sponsoring House Bill 247, which would extend the statute of limitations for those two crimes to 10 years.
"When she was in her 30s, she realized something was wrong with her and all of the memories came back," Handy said in an email.
Craig Barlow in the Attorney General's Office helped draft the bill, Handy said.
At a legislative committee hearing in Salt Lake City, Barlow said first-degree felony sex crimes against children have no statute of limitations. But the four-year limit for the lesser third-degree crimes leaves victims with little time for "self protection and self reporting," he said.
The National Children's Alliance announced its support of the measure.
"Narrow statutes of limitations are arbitrary barriers to justice that can prevent survivors from coming forward, allow perpetrators to go unpunished and stymie the healing process for survivors," the alliance's executive director, Teresa Huizer, said in a letter to the Legislature.
In a House committee hearing on the bill Feb. 21, Nelson was the face of the legislation. She testified about her experiences and why the bill is needed. The committee sent the bill to the House on a unanimous vote. On Friday, the House passed the measure 61-5 and sent it to the Senate.
While expanding the prosecution window to 10 years won't be enough to aid Nelson, she hopes it will help future victims get justice.
"What I'd really like people to understand is that this has been such a quiet topic for so long," Nelson said. "It's important for people to come out and start discussing it."
Sexual abuse of minors contributes to Utah's high suicide rate, she noted.
Nelson, 39, a single mother of three children, said she has received "amazing" support from friends since she went public with her case.
If HB 247 becomes law, Nelson said, "this would be one more validation in my healing."