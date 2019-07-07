LAYTON — Want state legislators to hear your feedback about Utah’s tax structure?
The Utah State Legislature Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force will hold a town hall Monday in Layton in the Meridian Room at Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West.
The task force is on a listening tour, traveling the state to “hear suggestions, concerns and receive input from constituents, local officials, business owners, stakeholders, community leaders and any who want to be involved in the process to review ways to best address the state’s outdated tax structure,” according to a press release.
An open house begins at 6 p.m., during which attendees can learn about the issue, the task force’s process and ask questions.
A presentation about the challenges the state faces will follow at 7 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide input. A sign-up sheet for public comment will be available at the meeting.
For those who can’t make it in person, the town hall will be streamed on http://le.utah.gov.
An informational website, featuring an online form for the public to comment and provide feedback throughout the process, is available at http://StrongerFutures.utah.gov.
When: Monday
Open house: 6 p.m.
Town hall meeting: 7 p.m.