DAVIS and WEBER COUNTIES — Counties in Northern Utah are holding events to help residents register to vote this week, marking National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.
Officials in multiple counties said that the easiest way to register is online at http://vote.utah.gov, where only a valid driver’s license is required to register, but there will also be community events this week where residents can register to vote in person.
Whatever method eligible voters choose, the best advice is to do it early, said Ryan Cowley, elections director for Weber County.
Eligible voters can bring required documentation and vote provisionally at the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, but it will mean they’ll need to budget more time to fill out paperwork and stand in line.
In Weber County, Ogden-area residents can register to vote starting at 4 p.m. on Monday at the Weber County Main Library, 2464 Jefferson Ave., for 30 to 45 minutes during the library’s after-school program.
Roy-area residents can register starting at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Weber County Library Southwest Branch, 2039 W. 4000 South, also for 30 to 45 minutes during the after-school program.
The county has also held events at retirement homes leading up to National Voter Registration Day, Cowley said.
In Davis County, voter registration drives will be held this week at seven of the 11 high schools in the county, according to Brian McKenzie, elections manager for the county.
Some schools have events on only one or two days. Others have drives running for several days, said Shelly Jackson, the Davis County clerk’s office manager.
To see if local schools are participating and to find specific days and times, Davis County residents can contact their nearest high school.
Eligible voters who wish to vote in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, can also register by mail or in person at the county clerk’s office of the county in which they reside.
Deadlines for these different registration methods vary and are available at http://weberelections.com/registration for Weber County and http://daviscountyutah.gov/clerk-auditor for Davis County.