LAYTON — Bob Stevenson has officially secured a place on the Republican primary ballot for the 1st District U.S. House seat, the first candidate to do so.
His campaign said Friday he broke the threshold of 7,000 signatures needed on petitions to earn a spot on the ballot. “While most of the other candidates are still collecting signatures, I am proud to say we were the first campaign in the 1st District to qualify for the primary,” said Stevenson, a Davis County commissioner and former Layton mayor.
Being the first of the eight Republican hopefuls petitioning for a place on the ballot to reach the 7,000-signature mark gives Stevenson bragging rights and serves as a show, perhaps, of the support he has. Moreover, it allows him to turn his attention to getting support from the rank-and-file party stalwarts, called delegates, ahead of the Utah Republican Party convention on April 24. Getting the nod from the delegates at the convention is another way to get on the primary ballot.
“We want to win the convention,” Stevenson told the Standard-Examiner. “I am a big convention believer.”
Stevenson’s campaign first submitted signed petitions to the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office in mid-February, and the candidate said at the time that he thought he had enough valid signatures to cross the 7,000 mark. State officials subsequently reviewed the signatures for their validity, advising Stevenson on Thursday that he in fact had officially surpassed 7,000.
According to the online Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office figures, as of Friday, none of the other candidates in the 1st District race yet had any valid signatures. The other hopefuls who said they’d go the signature route include Republicans Mark Shepherd, Katie Witt, Kerry Gibson, Taylor Lee, Howard Wallack, Tina Cannon and Blake Moore as well as Democrat Jamie Cheek.
Stevenson took an apparent jab at Gibson, referencing a series of announcements last week from the Gibson campaign of endorsements from elected leaders and others in the district. “While some other candidates appear to want the support of people with titles, my campaign has focused on the ordinary, mainstream voters in the district,” Stevenson said in his statement.
U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, finishing his ninth term in the 1st District spot, isn’t running again for the northern Utah seat, which has prompted strong interest in the post. The candidates running for the post strictly via convention are Republicans Cory Green and Doug Durbano and Democrats Joshua Cameron, David Liggera and Darren Parry.
Though not running for the U.S. House again, Bishop is the lieutenant governor candidate on the ticket of Republican gubernatorial hopeful Thomas Wright.
The primary is June 30 and the general election is Nov. 3.