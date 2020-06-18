OGDEN — If elected to the U.S. House, Darren Parry says his priority would be working people, those on the margins of society, the vulnerable, and those who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just believe we need to do a better job taking care of people,” he said. “I just feel like if we can take care of that, our society is much better off.”
Parry, one of two Democrats running for the 1st District U.S. House seat, serves as a leader in the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation and, as such, has plenty of experience fighting for the rights of Native Americans. If elected, he’d continue that sort of advocacy, just with an expanded focus.
Climate change and public lands are big priorities that had, in fact, sat atop the list when Parry first jumped into the U.S. House contest last February. With the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the toll it’s taken, though, his priorities morphed.
“So who’s really benefiting by this greatest economy in the world? It’s not the working class. It’s not those families that don’t have access to health care. It’s not my single daughter who is a single parent,” he said. “I think there’s a big segment of our population that’s left behind.”
Parry is not for raising taxes, but he suggested that part of the solution might be a tax shift affecting the most wealthy.
“Everybody needs to pay their fair share, and I don’t think the top 1% or 2% are paying their fair share,” he said. They shouldn’t necessarily pay more or less “but just what everybody else does.”
Parry faces Jamie Cheek, the other Democratic contender, in the June 30 primary, with the winner advancing to the Nov. 3 general election. Four Republicans are also running for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City who’s not seeking reelection to the post, and the victor will meet the Democrat in November. The four Republicans are Kerry Gibson, Bob Stevenson, Katie Witt and Blake Moore.
Parry, a Weber State University graduate, has lived all around northern Utah, including Syracuse and Farr West, and now resides in Providence in the Cache Valley. This is his first bid for public office, but he cites his experience as a tribal leader working with local, state and federal leaders from across Utah.
Parry’s tribal work has “given me a seat at the table with people that make decisions,” he said, including county commissioners, governors and congressmen. Accordingly, he knows how to maneuver and negotiate with power brokers.
Beyond that, Parry cites his middle-of-the-road approach, which allows him to work with lawmakers of all stripes and would enable him to garner broader support, he thinks, in a general election in the Republican-leaning district. Cheek, his opponent, is “pretty progressive,” he said in an interview with the Standard-Examiner in Ogden.
“I’m very moderate — I’m not going to apologize for that — but I’m a bridge builder,” he said.
Parry noted the sharp partisan tone that frequently marks debate in Washington, D.C., offering himself as an alternative.
“We hear from this side and this side. They’re loud, they’re boisterous and that’s who we hear from. But I just believe there’s a group here in the middle like me that are tired of politics the way they are today and say enough is enough,” he said.
The 1st District covers northern Davis County, Weber County and eight other counties in northern and northeastern Utah.
‘MOTHER EARTH IS EVERYTHING’
Climate change is a big concern for Parry, and he points to his Native American roots in explaining the focus.
“Mother Earth is everything. As a native leader, living a sustainable life is everything. Native Americans honored the land, they knew it sustained them and it was their food source,” he said.
Addressing the environmental issue, he continued, is a matter of reducing fossil fuel consumption. Parry puts a particular emphasis on individual responsibility.
“Science isn’t going to get us out of this mess. People taking individual responsibility and reducing their carbon footprint, individually and as families, will start getting us out of this mess,” he said. “We can set goals, attainable goals, to reduce our carbon footprint. We can all drive less. We can plant a tree. We can dry our clothes on the line. There are certain things that we can do today individually in our own homes to start making those impacts.”
At the government level, he spoke of measures like making cars comply with increasingly rigorous fuel-efficiency standards, and moves to increase use of electric cars.
“Goals like that are things we can absolutely set earmarks on and go after and attain,” he said.
With regard to public lands controlled by the federal government — a large chunk of Utah’s land mass — he’s leery of a wholesale return of control to state hands, sought by some.
“I don’t trust the state of Utah if they were in charge of those 80% (to) make good decisions,” he said.
Rather, all the players in the matter, except those from the fossil fuel industry, should be brought to the table to transparently debate what should happen with such land, according to Parry. Either way, local leaders should have more say in managing land that stays in federal hands.
On health care, Parry thinks the Affordable Care Act, implemented during President Barack Obama’s administration, should be tweaked as part of efforts to broaden coverage. The Medicaid system, too, should be expanded.