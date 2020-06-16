OGDEN — As coronavirus has spread, wreaking havoc on the U.S. economy and prompting hand-wringing about how to contend with it, it’s become the overarching issue in Katie Witt‘s congressional campaign.
“The psychic toll that this is taking on our nation is beyond just economic. I think you’re seeing it bubble up in the protests around George Floyd as well,” she said, alluding to the man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in late May, prompting protests and unrest across the country. “But it’s social, it’s economic and it’s just an emotional toll on our nation.”
As mayor of Kaysville, Witt — one of four GOP hopefuls in the 1st District U.S. House race — got in a spat last month with the Kaysville City Council over the issue. She pushed for a concert in a city park to spur economic activity and to prod a return to normalcy given COVID-19 restrictions that have kept many from getting out in the public. Council members bristled, though, worried the concert could prompt a surge in coronavirus cases and upset organizers didn’t seek formal permission.
Organizers ultimately moved the concert to Cedar City, but Witt remains adamant on the issue and it’s a become a central focus of her campaign heading to the June 30 Republican primary. COVID-19 restrictions have taken a toll, she said, and the focus needs to be on getting people back to work, leaving it to individuals, not the government, to determine what precautions they should take to guard against the disease.
The pandemic has prompted concern and fear in many, “but if I have to choose between freedom and fear, I’m going to choose freedom,” said Witt, censured by the City Council for her role in pushing the concert plans. “It was recommended to me that I not do this, but I couldn’t not do this because it’s a core value for me. I’m choosing principle over politics on this issue.”
In prioritizing the economy and getting people back to work, Witt says she trusts the public to take the safety precautions necessary to contend with the situation. “As we’ve gone through this pandemic, we know what we need to do to be safe and people need to be given the opportunity to make decisions that make sense for themselves and their families,” she said.
More germane, she aims to counter what she sees as malaise brought on by the faltering economy and job losses. “We’ve got to get people back to work, and it’s not just about the ability to pay your mortgage and be able to feed your family,” she said during an interview at the Standard-Examiner offices in Ogden. It’s “also to be engaged in something of value. ... Having a purpose.”
She doesn’t think U.S. lawmakers need to craft another bailout plan. “We can’t afford that. We can’t continue to throw money at this problem,” she said.
Witt faces Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson, Salt Lake City consultant Blake Moore and Kerry Gibson, a former Weber County commissioner and Utah House member, in the GOP primary. U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Brigham City Republican, currently holds the post, but he’s not seeking reelection to the seat, which means a new face in the post no matter the outcome. Jamie Cheek and Darren Parry face off in the June 30 primary on the Democratic side.
TRUMP, AOC, ‘A CONVENER’
In seeking the 1st District seat, which covers northern Davis County, Weber County and eight other northern and northeastern Utah Counties, Witt also puts a big focus on her conservative politics. The 1st District is one of the most conservative in the nation, she said, “so I feel I’m representative of the rank-and-file Republicans here in this district.”
She’s received the endorsement of the American Conservative Union, which promotes conservative activism, and the Susan B. Anthony List, a national pro-life group. She’s an ardent backer of President Donald Trump. “I’m not going to shy away from that. ... I think that he is a strong leader on deregulation,” she said, also touting Trump’s support of pro-life issues and his efforts to take on China on economic issues.
The election of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a seat in the U.S. House in 2018 also figured big in her decision to run, said Witt, citing concern with the New York Democrat’s “socialist principles.” “To have somebody running on those principles and actually get elected to the Congress of the United States. ... There is something not right about this and I couldn’t not run,” Witt said.
Beyond political considerations, Witt touts her ability as a leader. She was elected Kaysville’s mayor in 2017 and previously served as a member of the Longmont, Colorado, City Council.
“Mayors are about getting stuff done and that’s what we’re really missing in Washington, D.C., is people who get stuff done,” she said. “You have to work with a lot of different people and I am a convener. I do bring people together.”
As mayor, she pointed to her efforts promoting development of a city-owned fiber-optic network in Kaysville to increase access to high-speed Internet. “It is the electrification issue of our day,” she said.
The city would finance creation of the network per the plan, which goes to voters in the Nov. 3 election. But private Internet providers would create the connections to individual households and actually supply the service.
Some of the other key issues if she’s elected to the U.S. House would be defending Hill Air Force Base and giving local leaders more authority over managing federal lands in Utah.
On health care, she thinks everyone ought to have access to catastrophic coverage and that the Medicare system should continue. But she’d like to keep the private sector involved in provision of health insurance beyond catastrophic coverage, with a move away from employer-provided health insurance.
On immigration, border security needs to be enhanced on the U.S.-Mexico border, whether through construction of a wall or other means, she said. She favors creation of some sort of “merit-based system” to allow immigrants to legally work here to provide companies with the labor they need.