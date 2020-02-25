Kerry Gibson, the Republican hopeful for the U.S. House and a former Weber County commissioner, has solid support among the movers and shakers of the county.
He released a list Monday of 32 leaders and prominent county residents who support his bid for the 1st District post, now held by Rep. Rob Bishop, who’s not running for reelection to the seat. All live in Weber County, represent it or at one time represented it in an elected capacity.
“Our campaign is built on the grassroots support and the dedication of friends and family who believe in our message and want a strong, tested conservative in Congress,” Gibson said in a message accompanying the release of the list. “I am both humbled and honored to have this strong show of support from my home community.”
Gibson is one of 10 Republicans and 13 candidates overall who have publicly announced plans to seek the House post, and one of three hopefuls from Weber County. He stepped down as head of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in announcing his bid and also has served as Weber County commissioner and member of the Utah House.
Among those endorsing Gibson are five current members of the Utah Legislature — Sen. Gregg Buxton and Reps. Lee Perry, Mike Schultz, Calvin Musselman and Steve Waldrip. At the county government level, he has the backing of County Commissioners Gage Froerer and Scott Jenkins, Sheriff Ryan Arbon and County Attorney Chris Allred.
Mayors Jim Truett of Huntsville, Jon Beesley of Plain City, Lee Dickamore of Farr West, Sharon Bolos of West Haven, Neal Berube of North Ogden, Dale Fowers of Hooper, Scott Van Leeuwen of Marriott-Slaterville and Mark Allen of Washington Terrace also back Gibson. Jennie Taylor, widow of Brent Taylor, the former North Ogden mayor killed in 2018 while serving in Afghanistan, supports him as do numerous city council members from around Weber County, including four from Ogden.
The 1st District “needs an experienced leader who understands the rural and urban dynamics of our communities and can produce common-sense solutions that benefit Utah,” Gibson said in his statement. His campaign said he’d be releasing lists of backers from other counties as the campaign progresses.
The other Weber County residents who have announced plans to run for the seat are Taylor Lee, a Republican, and Jamie Cheek, a Democrat. The other candidates who have said publicly they plan to run are Democrats Darren Parry and Joshua Cameron and Republicans Blake Moore, Doug Durbano, Cory Green, Katie Witt, Tina Cannon, Bob Stevenson, Howard Wallack and Mark Shepherd.
The primary is scheduled for June 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3. The 1st District includes Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other northern or northeastern Utah counties.