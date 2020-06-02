SALT LAKE CITY — Democratic U.S. House hopefuls Darren Parry and Jamie Cheek debated Monday, addressing the COVID-19 outbreak, protesting over George Floyd’s death, whether a Democrat can win in the Republican-leaning 1st District and more.
Parry, councilman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, staked out a moderate position, citing his connections in that capacity with local, state and federal leaders. He’s from Providence in Cache County and, as a Native American, said he’s at least a 50th-generation Utahn.
His role with the Shoshone Nation has “given me a seat at the table. It’s given me the chance to meet with local and county governments, the governor, the Legislature and our federal delegation,” he said, calling himself a “bridge builder.” “I am uniquely qualified to bring people together to accomplish something amazing.”
Cheek, who works in vocational rehabilitation for the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation and lives in Ogden, said that as a child, her family struggled to make ends meet “like many of the families here in District 1.” Her family relied on public assistance, but she persevered, getting a master’s degree from Utah State University, and she expressed a kinship with those who similarly struggle like she did.
“I work every day with people in our community who are falling behind and who are falling through the cracks because of decisions that have been made in Washington,” she said. “And those decisions, both the good and the bad, are why I’m running to be your congresswoman.”
The two face off in the Democratic primary on June 30, with the winner to face the winner of the four-way GOP primary, also on June 30. The GOP hopefuls, who meet in their own debate on Tuesday, are Kerry Gibson, Katie Witt, Bob Stevenson and Blake Moore.
In the wake of a weekend of protesting in Utah and across the nation over Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, that was the focus of the first question the two candidates faced. The Utah Debate Commission hosted and organized the debate, held at the Eccles Broadcast Studio on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City.
Cheek, who attended a demonstration Saturday in Ogden organized in solidarity with Floyd, warned of “over-policing” faced by people of color, saying action at the federal level needs to be considered.
“I think as Congress, we need to have national policing reforms. We’ve done things like add body cams, but we’re not seeing it being implemented nationally and we’re not seeing it used in a way that benefits and creates better policing solutions,” she said. She also called for “comprehensive training” of police, pointing to situations when officers, due to circumstance, escalate rather than de-escalate tense situations.
Parry said, as a Native American, he can relate to the protestors. Floyd was black and he died after a white Minneapolis policeman placed his knee on the man’s neck and held it there despite his pleas in detaining him.
“The problem is clear. People of color have not had a seat at the table. As a Native American leader, I understand that and it’s disheartening. We need to have more community engagement. We need to invite everyone to the table and have a voice,” Parry said. In addressing the matter, the focus needs to be on police training, “making sure they have ways to de-escalate certain situations, tough situations they are put in.”
The 1st District, which covers Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other northern and northeastern Utah counties, is now represented by Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City who isn’t seeking reelection to the post. Bishop, completing his ninth term, has won by wide margins each time, and Cheek and Parry also faced questioning on how they’d break the GOP dominance in the district.
Parry said he lives in “the middle space,” eschewing labels like liberal and conservative. He also noted his dealings on behalf of the Shoshone Nation with groups “that haven’t had our best interests at heart,” underscoring his ability to work and negotiate with people holding a range of views.
“I’ve navigated those waters, being able to negotiate settlements, negotiate peaceful means of how we can get along,” he said. Yes, Republicans have long controlled the 1st District seat, but “I’ve been able to build bridges through everything I’ve done, through everything I’ve lived through to gain that support.”
Cheek said her platform touches on issues “affecting all Utahns and I’m the one who has solutions on how we can fix them.” There are many without health insurance in the district, making it an “all-Utahn issue,” and climate change and air pollution, too, are issues of import in the district regardless of party affiliation.
Success is about focusing on such issues and showing the public “that I’m willing to listen and I’m willing to learn and I want to know what matters most to them,” she said.
In addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic slump, Cheek said another stimulus package from federal lawmakers is needed, though she didn’t pinpoint specifics.
“Absolutely, we need to do something and we need it to be a move forward for the Americans who are lost in the cracks and I think the best way to do that is through another piece of legislation,” she said.
Parry called for a range of actions to help those hit hardest by the pandemic.
The “most vulnerable” need security that they’ll have access to food and health care for their children, he said, while unemployment benefits should be extended “with no strings attached.”
“It’s important that we extend housing assistance programs,” he said. “We don’t want anyone going homeless because they can’t pay rent or any other thing. And more than that, we need to provide stimulus checks for the working-class and middle-class people.”
Cheek expressed support for the Green New Deal, put forward by Democrats in Congress to address climate change. Parry said he backs the Green New Deal “in concept” but thinks more incremental action is needed and that the many elements of the proposal will take time to implement.
As some debate use of face coverings to fight the spread of COVID-19, both Cheek and Parry said they use masks as a safeguard. “It’s important we follow science,” Parry said.
Tuesday’s debate between the four GOP hopefuls for the 1st District seat starts at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on several television stations and via the debate commission Facebook page.