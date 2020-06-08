OGDEN — The candidates for the 1st District U.S. House seat may not be pounding the pavement, knocking on doors or holding in-person public events due to coronavirus concerns.
That doesn't mean there isn't information or resources to be had — presuming you have an Internet connection. The two Democratic hopefuls, Jamie Cheek and Darren Parry, were to meet in a debate Monday night, viewable online. The four GOP hopefuls, Katie Witt, Bob Stevenson, Kerry Gibson and Blake Moore, were to meet in an online debate on Tuesday, and the Weber County Republican Party was to post video of yet another debate among the quartet on Monday evening.
"We want to make sure there's not a vacuum of information for voters seeking out information," said Lacy Richards, chairperson for the Weber County Republican Party, or WCRP.
Still, she and her counterpart in the Weber County Democratic Party, Zach Thomas, are mindful that there are some who can't connect to the web to access the online resources. In a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, none of the debates have been or will be open to the public.
"I don't know the solution to that," Thomas said.
Richards said GOP leaders have reached out, offering technical assistance and instruction to those who need it, particularly in the lead up to the party's county convention last April. Many have answered the call, she said, and "the silver lining" to the situation, as she sees it, is that some have prodded themselves to get up to speed on technology so they can better access online election materials.
Meanwhile, here's a rundown of some of the available resources in the 1st District race, aside from the candidates' own online offerings:
- Video of the Monday's debate between Parry and Cheek, to start at 6 p.m., will be available on the Facebook page of Weber State University's Olene Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service, the event organizer, at facebook.com/thewalkerinstitute.
- Likewise, Tuesday's debate between the four GOP House hopefuls will be streamed live starting at 5:30 p.m. on the Olene Walker Institute's Facebook page and remain available on the website thereafter.
- The WCRP planned to post a debate among the four GOP hopefuls that it helped organize to its YouTube page Monday evening at youtube.com/watch?v=1P_TZsOpI4g. The candidates debated virtually, not together.
- The Utah Debate Commission hosted debates between the Democratic and Republican candidates on June 1 and 2, respectively, and they are still available on the group's Facebook page at facebook.com/utahdebatecommission.
- The Olene Walker Institute is also sponsoring a debate among the four GOP candidates for lieutenant governor in the Utah gubernatorial race and it's scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will also be streamed on the group's Facebook page.
The candidates are Rob Bishop, Thomas Wright's running mate; Michelle Kaufusi, Jon Huntsman's running mate; Deidre Henderson, Spencer Cox's running mate; and Victor Iverson, Greg Hughes' running mate. "This will be the one and only lieutenant governor's debate," said Bob Hunter, director of the Olene Walker Institute.
Bishop currently holds the 1st District U.S. House seat, which covers Weber County, northern Davis County and parts of eight other northern and northeastern Utah counties. But he's not seeking reelection to that post after nine terms.
The hopefuls to replace Bishop meet in their respective primaries on June 30. The winners from each contest meet in the Nov. 3 general election.
MAILERS, BILLBOARDS, TV ADS
Worries about spreading COVID-19 have caused the candidates to shift their campaigning strategies, with a move away from live, in-person events. "There hasn't been a lot of door-knocking going on," Hunter said.
Instead, Richards has seen mailers from the candidates and some billboard advertising. Television ads have been another means.
"Just a lot of social media from both (Democratic House candidates) and phone calling," said Thomas.
Indeed, given the lack of public forums and candidate-driven meet-the-voter initiatives, more pressure is on voters to seek out information. "A lot of people are going to have to do their own research this time," he said.