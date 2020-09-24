SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. House hopefuls Blake Moore and Darren Parry met Thursday in what will likely be their only debate, touching on defense spending, nationwide protests over race issues and more.
It was a civil affair, but real differences emerged. Parry, a Democrat, thinks U.S. defense spending is too high and the candidates offered different responses to nationwide clamoring by some for racial justice. Moore, a Republican, suggested socio-economic factors are at the root of race matters while Parry said it’s a more systemic issue that dates to the country’s founding.
The debate led off with a question on the hot topic of the moment — whether now’s the time to pursue replacement of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. Following her death last week, President Donald Trump said he plans to nominate a replacement, though some Democrats say the decision should be made by the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
No justice “should be replaced in the last year of a presidential campaign,” Parry said. “Republicans said that, and there’s many on record that have said that. But now it’s different? I don’t know why it’s different.”
Moore said the U.S. Constitution and precedent should be the guiding factors, suggesting they form the basis for moving forward now with the nomination. To do otherwise, he maintains, would be to turn the process into a political matter.
“If you base your decision off the Constitution and off precedent, you’ll see there is plenty of time to be able to nominate, to vet and appoint a new Supreme Court justice,” Moore said. “And I support (U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell and the Senate Republicans to do so.”
Both hopefuls, though, were in accord that packing the Supreme Court with additional justices to counter Trump should his nominee succeed — as proposed by some Democrats — wouldn’t be a proper response.
Moore, a management consultant from Salt Lake City, likened the talk to a threat. “It’s a threat to try to dissuade the Senate Republicans from moving forward, and again I support their efforts to do so before the election,” he said.
Parry, a leader in the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, suggested such a move would be akin to the sort of partisan politics that trouble him. Moreover, if Democrats did so and the tables were later turned, Republicans could add even more justices to the court. “That’s the problem we see today, it’s become partisan. I don’t see the answer as packing the Supreme Court, even if they have the ability to do so, because what’s to stop the next group if one party’s in control again to do the same thing?”
The televised meeting, held without an audience in the studios of KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, was their first and only debate. Rep. Rob Bishop, the nine-term incumbent in the post and a Republican from Brigham City, isn’t seeking reelection, so whoever wins, the 1st District will get a new representative.
The two candidates also touched on defense spending after being asked if they thought the $732 billion spent on U.S. defense in 2019 was enough, too much or too little.
The country needs a strong defense, “but I think it’s too much. Our priorities are a little out of place,” Parry said. Defense spending is a big issue in the 1st District given the presence of Hill Air Force Base, and while he thinks overall defense spending might be excessive, Parry said he’d fight to maintain spending at the facility.
Moore suggested now is not the time to scale back defense spending in light of China’s focus on military development.
“Unfortunately China’s not slowing down on their enhancements on their military,” he said. “That means we need to continue to be at the cutting edge.”
Both favor moving forward with a vaccine for COVID-19 as fast as possible, following proper safety protocols, and both say they’d be willing to take the vaccine, if developed. “I would get a vaccine. I recommend my family getting a vaccine. We would plan to do it. We would base if off the science that’s available. We absolutely have to do this in a safe, effective manner,” Moore said.
Asked what efforts should be pursued to “promote racial and social justice,” Moore said fixes should be sought to address “the root cause” behind the sort of protesting that’s been spurred by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“There are too many Black Americans that are stuck in intergenerational poverty. That’s the cause. You can look at socio-economic status and that’s where you draw a direct correlation to crime, that’s where you’re going to draw more interactions with the police,” he said. “Education, criminal justice reform, making sure that we’re making smart decisions and encouraging better behavior, right, all of these things can be addressed.”
Parry suggested the issue was more systemic, with a basis that dates back to the U.S. Constitution.
“As long as you aren’t Black and as long as you aren’t Native American, all men were created equal,” he said, citing language and original provisions of the Constitution. “So this is the system we’ve lived with forever.”
As a Native American, he said he’s felt the sting of being marginalized and called for increased efforts to include a broader cross-section of people in decision-making. “I know what it’s like to be not heard. I know what it’s like to not have a seat at the table. If we want to fix the racial injustices of the country, we have to make a concerted effort to give those marginalized groups a seat, to give them a voice, to make sure we listen, really listen,” he said.
He also sounded a message of support to the Black Lives Matter movement. “Black lives matter and all lives matter, but they won’t matter until Black lives matter,” he said.
Parry, who lives in the northern part of Congressional District 1 in Providence, jabbed at Moore’s residency outside the district. Though he grew up inside the district in Ogden, Salt Lake City — Moore’s current home — is in the 2nd District.
“How do you think you can represent the people of (Congressional District) 1 without living there, without having a desire to live there?” Parry asked.
“I had experiences that took me away from the 1st District, but that’s what set me up for success in life,” Moore answered. He does have a desire to live in the district, he said, but he first needs to await results of the election and possible redistricting stemming from the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau head count.
Speaking with reporters after the debate, Moore also cited his success in the Republican primary, beating out several other candidates. “Coming through the process, I’ve shown I have a strong connection to our district ... I know I’ve got a strong connection to the district and I’m working my tail off,” he said.