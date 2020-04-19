WASHINGTON, D.C. — Douglas Durbano has the biggest war chest in the race for Utah's 1st District U.S. House seat.
But more than 99% of the funding — $240,120.71 of the $240,845.71 total — comes from the Republican hopeful's own pockets. He had just $725 in other contributions.
Katie Witt, another Republican contender, has among the biggest hauls from contributors other than the candidates themselves — $108,461 of her $191,073.59 war chest comes from donors.
Campaign finance reports for the hopefuls in the race for the northern Utah House seat, now held by Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, were due last Wednesday with the U.S. Federal Election Commission. The disclosures come ahead of the state party conventions on April 25, which will serve to whittle the crowded field, and they offer a glimpse into the relative strength, financially speaking, of the varied hopefuls.
The reports show that many candidates are pumping a lot of their own money into their efforts.
After Durbano, who is a businessman and lawyer from Mountain Green, here's a breakdown of the other Republican hopefuls' fundraising hauls, which cover the period through April 5:
- Bob Stevenson, a Davis County commissioner, reported a total of $221,769.70, including $156,699.70 in loans to himself and $64,570 in contributions.
- Witt, the Kaysville mayor, had $191,073.59, including $82,187.59 in loans or donations to herself and the $108,461 in other contributions.
- Tina Cannon, a Morgan County councilwoman, had $146,998.20, including $53,966.81 in loans or donations to herself and $93,031.39 in other contributions.
- Kerry Gibson, former head of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food and a Weber County resident, had $133,996.91, including $51,183.80 from himself and $82,786 in other donations.
- Blake Moore, who works for a Salt Lake City management consulting firm and originally comes from Ogden, had $122,868.17 in receipts, including $8,983.17 in loans to himself and $113,885 in contributions. His online report didn't contain a breakdown of itemized contributions, where candidates sometimes report contributions to themselves.
- Howard Wallack, a retired businessman from Summit County, reported $112,942.39 in funding, including $32,132.39 in contributions to himself and $80,810 in other donations.
- Mark Shepherd, the mayor of Clearfield, had $56,566 in funds, including a $15,000 loan to himself and $41,566 in other contributions.
The other Republicans who have filed for the 1st District contest — Zach Hartman, Chadwick Fairbanks III, Catherine Hammon and J.C. DeYoung — did not have online financial reports on file with the FEC.
On the Democratic side, Jamie Cheek, a state employee from Ogden, took in $15,063.24, including $4,202.32 in contributions from herself and $10,860.54 in other contributions. Darren Parry, also running as a Democrat, didn't report any campaign finances for the period.
Of their respective hauls, here's how much the candidates still had in reserve: Durbano, $154,968.13; Stevenson, $65,034.13; Witt, $8,888.07; Cannon, $48,869.89; Gibson, $101,761.59; Moore, $84,392; Wallack, $47,372.97; Shepherd, $31,627.24; and Cheek, $3,892.52.
Two GOPers have already secured a place on the June 30 Republican primary ballot via petition, Stevenson and Witt. But it didn't come without cost. According to their finance reports, Stevenson paid $73,121.32 for help garnering the 7,000 signatures he needed on petitions while Witt spent $62,500.
Republican delegates will weigh in on the GOP hopefuls at the April 25 convention, potentially adding up to two more candidates — along with Stevenson and Witt — to the primary ballot. Democratic delegates will weigh in on Cheek and Parry at their convention the same day. The general election is Nov. 3.
The 1st District, which is heavily Republican, covers Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other northern and northeastern Utah counties. Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, is in his ninth term but is running for lieutenant governor this election cycle on the ticket of Republican state gubernatorial hopeful Thomas Wright.