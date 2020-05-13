SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Lorraine Brown‘s legal bid for a place on the ballot in the District 10 Utah House race.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby denied her bid at the end of a hearing on the matter, citing in part what he described as her delay in filing her suit in the matter. Brown knew at least as of April 13 that she didn’t make the ballot via collection of signatures on petitions, a key component in the case, he noted. But she didn’t file the suit until May 1, after election results had been certified and as deadlines for printing of ballots for the June 30 primary loomed.
Counter to what Brown claimed, Shelby also said Utah’s “ballot-access framework” — the means candidates use to get on the ballot — didn’t unduly burden her as she sought a ballot spot in the race for the Weber County post.
Brown had argued that the state’s policy to fight the coronavirus, calling for limited public interaction and implemented in March as she sought signatures on petitions ahead of the April 6 deadline, factored in her failure to get the 1,000 signatures she needed. Citing the failure of state leaders to grant more leeway to candidates in gathering signatures given limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she sought an extension of the April 6 deadline.
Petition signatures trickled in past April 6, Brown said, and she would have gotten enough to meet the 1,000 threshold if a deadline extension had been put in effect, thus giving her a spot on the June 30 primary ballot. After Wednesday’s ruling, Brown said she doesn’t plan to pursue an appeal. She had filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City against Gov. Gary Herbert, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and Ricky Hatch, who, as Weber County clerk-auditor, oversees elections in the county.
Brown, a Republican, had sought a place on the primary ballot against Travis Campbell, nominated at the Weber County Republican Party convention on April 18. In the wake of Wednesday’s decision, Campbell moves on to the Nov. 3 general election as the sole Republican candidate. He’ll face Democrat Lou Shurtliff, the incumbent.
Candidates in Utah may earn a place on the ballot two ways — via collection of signatures on petitions, or nomination at party conventions.
Shelby acknowledged that the COVID-19 outbreak likely hampered Brown’s signature-gathering efforts. In making his determination, though, he also noted the high bar Brown faced in making her case given legal guidelines applicable in granting temporary restraining orders or injunctions, as she sought. He also cited looming deadlines in printing of primary ballots as well as changes in the rules governing the signature-gathering process implemented by Herbert in March, meant to give candidates a little breathing room.
Those rule changes seemed to help Brown as she scrambled to get enough signatures, the judge said. Brown ended up with 981 valid signatures, 19 short of the 1,000 she needed.
Brown also railed during Wednesday’s hearing at what she views as the unfairness of Weber County Republican Party bylaws that give the edge to candidates like Campbell who don’t seek a place on the ballot via collection of signatures. Campbell narrowly beat Brown 30 votes to 29 at the April 18 convention, earning a place on the ballot and scuttling Brown’s chances.
Had Brown edged Campbell, though, both would have gotten on the ballot. Bylaw provisions dictate that candidates who solely seek the party’s nomination via convention only have to garner 30% support to get on the ballot, while candidates like Brown, who utilize both paths, must get over 50% support.
“I will continue fighting for those who have no voice in our political process — a group which increasingly seems to include mainstream Republicans who have been ostracized and silenced by extremists within the party,” Brown said in a message to the Standard-Examiner after Wednesday’s decision. “We all have an interest in promoting fair election laws that give good candidates access to the ballot and insure that all segments of our community have a seat at the table.”
GOP gubernatorial hopeful Jan Garbett had also filed suit, arguing like Brown that COVID-19 prevented her from getting the signatures she needed to secure a ballot spot via petition. But her shortfall in signatures was much bigger than Brown’s, and Garbett ultimately dropped her legal fight. The Garbett case came up several times at Wednesday’s hearing.