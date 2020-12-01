OGDEN — Blake Moore has named the senior members of his congressional staff as he prepares to take over next January as Northern Utah’s representative in the U.S. House.
“Our team will focus on constituent service and delivering results for the people of the 1st District,” Moore said in a statement Tuesday. “I can’t wait for our team to hit the ground running and couldn’t be more excited to serve northern Utah.”
The staffers coming on board include Rachel Wagley as chief of staff, Chase Christiansen as deputy chief of staff and Peter Jenks as district director in Moore’s Ogden office. Moore, a Republican from Salt Lake City, won election to the House seat last month and will take over from Rep. Rob Bishop, a Brigham City GOPer who is finishing his ninth term and opted not to run again this past cycle.
Wagley, from Spokane, Washington, has served in the office of U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri, helping craft legislation targeting sex trafficking, among other things.
“She spearheads some of the (House) Republican Conference’s most significant pro-life initiatives and efforts to protect victims of crime, particularly women and children. She has taken the lead in advancing pro-family policies — drafting the first Republican parental leave bill and dependent-care legislation — and initiatives addressing small business, health care, financial services, foreign affairs, criminal justice and homeland security concerns,” reads Moore’s statement.
Christiansen, originally from Hooper, served as an advisor to Moore’s campaign for Congress, focusing on marketing and communications strategy. He previously worked for the Cicero Group, Moore’s employer before election to office, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development and several businesses in Utah’s recreation industry.
Jenks, originally from Wisconsin and now living in Farmington, now serves as district director in Ogden for Bishop and will continue in that role for Moore.
Moore is to be sworn-in to office in January.